Daryl Morey reportedly pitched moving free agency to before draft

The NBA season never stops, save for a tiny lull at the end of August. Executives, players, and media welcome the respite from the constant attack of activity around the league.

Still, there’s some qualms about how the Association’s calendar works, particularly free agency. As has been discussed in the wake of things opening up on Sunday, the idea of the NBA’s moratorium period is, from an enforcement standpoint, completely useless.

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey appears to think this, too. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, two years ago Morey presented a plan to move free agency to after the NBA Finals and before the NBA Draft. He was rebuffed, and the league moved on.

Via The Woj Pod:

Windhorst: “Two years ago Daryl Morey and the Rockets put forth the concept of moving free agency before the draft. This guy was telling me that there wasn’t any reaction in the room, there was just silence. It sort of just didn’t get voted on. It was a pitch and that was it.”

The idea here is that if teams are able to sign big free agents first, they can better plan to add rookies to their rosters knowing what the majority of their squad is going to look like for the upcoming season. That, and the league can avoid the awkward photo ops with Adam Silver when a trade has been completed but players still have to wear the hat of the team that traded them on stage.

Adrian Wojnarowski casually chatted with Ryen Russilo earlier this week on another edition of “The Woj Pod”, mentioning how there’s an unspoken agreement between execs that once a player is no longer under contract — and a team’s season ends — then he’s essentially fair game.

It does stand to reason: if a player isn’t under contract, why can’t he talk to new teams? Just as long as it’s not mid-season tampering a la Magic Johnson, the gentleman’s agreement stands.

In any case, the point is that free agency already starts when the season ends in practice. Why not move it up?

One problem could be, as I mentioned, timing. If free agency got moved to after the Finals, everything else might get pushed further down the line. That could mean having Summer League in August instead of July, when most of us in the NBA sphere are sipping margaritas on a beach somewhere instead of paying attention to basketball. Plus, NFL nonsense starts to ramp up in the summer, and the league would like to have as much of the spotlight to themselves that they can get.

I don’t know if the league calendar will ever change significantly. It feels like the biggest issue right now is actually the amount of games played, and that seems to be something the NBA will tackle first.

Emmanuel Mudiay heading to Jazz on reported one-year deal

Emmanuel Mudiay has a lot of work to do to rebuild His Image in the NBA.

The former first-round pick has bounced around, first from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks. Confidence in his ability to play at a high level in the NBA has waned, and now Mudiay is headed to another team.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Mudiay will sign a one-year deal with the Utah Jazz.

Via Twitter:

This is worth it for Utah. They already have a team that should be contending for the Western Conference Finals, and adding some depth behind Mike Conley and Dante Exum was one of the final things they needed to shore up.

Quin Snyder gets the chance to mold a former lottery pick in Mudiay, who is a low-risk, medium-reward type of prospect at point guard. He’s not a good shooter, and he’s not necessarily going to help out much on defense, but if any team is going to turn Mudiay around, the Jazz are one of the few who can do it.

Report: Veteran Jared Dudley agrees to join Lakers on minimum contract

Whatever Kawhi Leonard decides, whatever the Lakers look like next season, this is a good pickup.

Veteran stretch four Jared Dudley, who spent last season mentoring the youth in Brooklyn, has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Lakers’ bench, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dudley essentially confirmed this.

 

Because this is a minimum contract it does not impact the Lakers cap space. (And if you’re trying to read into a Dudley-Leonard connection, you need to get out more.)

Dudley — a media favorite because he’s a great quote and smart about explaining Xs and Os — shot 45 percent from the right corner three last season and shot 35.1 percent from three overall (which is a step up from how the Lakers built their roster last summer). About to turn 34, the Boston College alum isn’t moving like he once did, he’s going to play limited minutes, but he’s a stretch four who plays a smart game, knows how to be a pest on defense, and is not afraid of the moment.

His locker room presence — and willingness to call out star players — could be welcomed and needed with the Lakers.

On a Laker team that will be looking for guys who can handle the spotlight and contribute in a role (again, no matter what the rest of the roster looks like) Dudley is a nice pickup.

Utah reportedly agrees to deal with Jeff Green, adding wing depth

Utah’s very good, very smart offseason continues.

The Jazz needed one more athletic player who could give them solid minutes at the four on both ends of the court, and ideally one with some playoff experience. Enter Jeff Green, who is joining the team on a one-year contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Green played for the Wizards last season, averaging 12.3 points per game, shooting 34.7 percent from three, and being a respectable rotation player.

Green is known for his inconsistent play, but that is something Utah can live with, getting a rotation talent at a fair price. He will come off the bench behind Bojan Bogdanovic, play at the three as needed, and give the Jazz a solid 20-25 minutes a night, with the occasional scoring outburst. Plus he can match up and defend other athletic threes and fours, something needed to survive in the Western Conference.

This is an excellent fit signing by Utah.

Report: Willie Cauley-Stein agrees to contract with Golden State

Willie Cauley-Stein wanted out of Sacramento so he could prove he was more than a rim runner, that he could pop out and shoot (a skill he did not show with the Kings), taking what the defense gives him. He wants to prove he’s a center that fits in the modern NBA.

Golden State is going to give him that chance.

Cauley-Stein is headed to the Warriors according to multiple reports, with Marcus Thompson of The Athletic being first.

Cauley-Stein will back up Kevon Looney at center in Golden State, when they don’t play small and put Draymond Green at the five.

Cauley-Stein averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds a game last season for the Kings, shooting 55.6 percent overall but no better than 35 percent from the floor anywhere outside the restricted area. He wanted a chance in a new environment, now we’ll see what they athletic center out of Kentucky can do with that opportunity.