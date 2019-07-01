Reports: Thunder signing Nerlens Noel, Mike Muscala, Alec Burks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Facing another larger repeater-tax bill, the Thunder reportedly want to trim salary.

That’s why Oklahoma City appears to be just picking around the edges of free agency – with Nerlens Noel, Mike Muscala and Alec Burks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Nerlens Noel is agreed on a deal with OKC — again, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/SJXATURUAa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Free agent F/C Mike Muscala has agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, agent Sean Kennedy of Excel Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Royce Young of ESPN:

The Thunder are signing guard Alec Burks, according to a league source. A 6-foot-6 ball-handling guard with a career 35.5 percentage from 3 that will help boost their second unit rotation. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 1, 2019

Leave it to the tight-lipped Thunder not to reveal salaries. But given their tax situation, don’t expect large figures.

Noel played very well for Oklahoma City in a limited role last season. It’s possible he parlayed that into a somewhat substantial deal. I would have guessed a larger contract if he signed elsewhere.

Muscala is a decent stretch big. After landing him the Thunder could try to unload Patrick Patterson and his $5,711,200 salary.

Burks hasn’t had a good season in a half decade. The shooting guard looked promising with the Jazz, but injuries have sidetracked his career. Maybe he’ll contribute off the bench if healthy. I’d be surprised if he got more than the minimum.