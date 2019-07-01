Report: Warriors trading Shabazz Napier, Treveon Graham to Timberwolves

Brooklyn sent Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham to the Golden State Warriors in the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade that the teams worked out. The trade made in the wake of good friends Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant deciding to play together in Brooklyn.
Now Napier and Graham are on the move again, this time to Minnesota, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
How much cash is not known, but the Warriors are essentially paying the Timberwolves to take these guys on.
Those guys may not stay in Minnesota, this could be about saving money for the Timberwolves.
Don’t be surprised if the Warriors and Timberwolves get together and make another trade in the next year. The Warriors are going to see how Russell fits with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but if it goes as most observers expect — which is to say poorly — then the Warriors likely trade Russell for players they do want. Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have talked about teaming up in Minnesota. Not saying it’s happening, just saying it’s something to watch.
Speaking of that sign-and-trade with the Nets, the Warriors also are sending a future first-round pick to Brooklyn.
We’ll have to see what the protections are on that pick, but the Warriors expect their picks to be in the 20s for years to come.
Facing another larger repeater-tax bill, the Thunder reportedly want to trim salary.
That’s why Oklahoma City appears to be just picking around the edges of free agency – with Nerlens Noel, Mike Muscala and Alec Burks.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Royce Young of ESPN:
Leave it to the tight-lipped Thunder not to reveal salaries. But given their tax situation, don’t expect large figures.
Noel played very well for Oklahoma City in a limited role last season. It’s possible he parlayed that into a somewhat substantial deal. I would have guessed a larger contract if he signed elsewhere.
Muscala is a decent stretch big. After landing him the Thunder could try to unload Patrick Patterson and his $5,711,200 salary.
Burks hasn’t had a good season in a half decade. The shooting guard looked promising with the Jazz, but injuries have sidetracked his career. Maybe he’ll contribute off the bench if healthy. I’d be surprised if he got more than the minimum.
The Heat – after agreeing to send Josh Richardson to the 76ers in a sign-and-trade for a maxed-out Jimmy Butler, having the Mavericks fall through as the third team in the deal, roping in the Trail Blazers – will add the Clippers as the fourth team in a deal that hopefully each side understands.
Miami will still get Butler, still send Richardson to Philadelphia. Portland will still get Hassan Whiteside for Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard. But Harkless will now go to L.A. with a first-round pick attached from Miami as a sweetener for taking his $11,511,234 salary.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This is a very different trade than the ones (plural!) Miami and Dallas agreed to. The Heat will seemingly keep Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. – three players who can help around Butler.
Instead, Miami downgrades from Whiteside to Leonard and surrenders a first-rounder. Bam Adebayo can step into a larger role at center. The protections on that first-round pick will be highly important, especially as the Heat continue with this older, capped-out team.
The Heat could still make other moves to trim salary. If they don’t, they’ll likely stretch Ryan Anderson. That’d add a $5,214,583 cap hit each of the next three seasons – another cost of this new trade structure.
This could be a nice windfall for the Clippers, again depending on the pick protections. Harkless can play, and there’s plenty of upside with Miami picks. Importantly, L.A. preserves max cap space for Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers surely hoped to lure better complementary players than Harkless, but with the market drying up quickly, Harkless doesn’t look so bad. And the pick could be a valuable long-term asset.
Frank Kaminsky wanted a buyout from the Hornets last season. That Kaminsky thought a buyout was even feasible speaks volumes about his career. He was a former No. 9 pick in just his fourth season. Players with that pedigree don’t get bought out so early unless things have really gone south.
Charlotte didn’t acquiesce and finally put Kaminsky into the rotation late last season. Kaminsky played relatively well down the stretch.
Well enough to earn this surprisingly lucrative contract.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This looks like the room exception, which would pay Kaminsky $9,772,350 ($4,767,000 next season, $5,005,350 the following season).
The Suns certainly have their own way of valuing players.
General manager James Jones seems to care about shooting. First-round picks Cameron Johnson and Ty Jerome and Kaminsky are good shooters. (Don’t ask how free agent Ricky Rubio fits. Phoenix just needed a point guard.) Shooting is certainly an important skill. But Phoenix might have gone overboard at the expense of other areas – like defense and rebounding.
It’s going to be weird to watch the Dallas Mavericks without Dirk Nowitzki next season.
At least another Dallas mainstay, J.J. Barea, will be back.
The feisty undersized point guard, who is coming off a torn Achilles, has agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum contract to stay with the Mavericks, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN said it is possible Dallas gives Barea more money if, at the end of the day, they have some cap room left to spend. Mark Cuban likes to reward loyalty when he can.
Barea still is a solid point guard off the bench, he averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 assists per game, with a 16.3 PER, before he tore his Achilles. That injury happened back in January and Barea is hoping to play for Puerto Rico in the World Cup in late August and September, and while that may not happen, he should be back somewhere during the first part of the season. How he moves coming back will be a question, but the Mavericks are going to give him a chance.