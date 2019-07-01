Report: Warriors trading Shabazz Napier, Treveon Graham to Timberwolves

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brooklyn sent Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham to the Golden State Warriors in the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade that the teams worked out. The trade made in the wake of good friends Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant deciding to play together in Brooklyn.

Now Napier and Graham are on the move again, this time to Minnesota, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Golden State is moving Shabazz Napier, Treveon Graham and cash onto Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. Napier and Graham are part of the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

How much cash is not known, but the Warriors are essentially paying the Timberwolves to take these guys on.

Those guys may not stay in Minnesota, this could be about saving money for the Timberwolves.

The $1.8M Shabazz Napier and $1.6M Treveon Graham contract becomes guaranteed if they are not waived by July 10. https://t.co/vdsfVTyzm2 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2019

Don’t be surprised if the Warriors and Timberwolves get together and make another trade in the next year. The Warriors are going to see how Russell fits with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but if it goes as most observers expect — which is to say poorly — then the Warriors likely trade Russell for players they do want. Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have talked about teaming up in Minnesota. Not saying it’s happening, just saying it’s something to watch.

Speaking of that sign-and-trade with the Nets, the Warriors also are sending a future first-round pick to Brooklyn.

Deal will include Golden State sending a protecting future first-round pick to Brooklyn, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/BndEZPRblo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

We’ll have to see what the protections are on that pick, but the Warriors expect their picks to be in the 20s for years to come.