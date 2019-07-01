Report: Suns signing Frank Kaminsky for room exception

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Frank Kaminsky wanted a buyout from the Hornets last season. That Kaminsky thought a buyout was even feasible speaks volumes about his career. He was a former No. 9 pick in just his fourth season. Players with that pedigree don’t get bought out so early unless things have really gone south.

Charlotte didn’t acquiesce and finally put Kaminsky into the rotation late last season. Kaminsky played relatively well down the stretch.

Well enough to earn this surprisingly lucrative contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Suns, agent @KB_Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

This looks like the room exception, which would pay Kaminsky $9,772,350 ($4,767,000 next season, $5,005,350 the following season).

The Suns certainly have their own way of valuing players.

General manager James Jones seems to care about shooting. First-round picks Cameron Johnson and Ty Jerome and Kaminsky are good shooters. (Don’t ask how free agent Ricky Rubio fits. Phoenix just needed a point guard.) Shooting is certainly an important skill. But Phoenix might have gone overboard at the expense of other areas – like defense and rebounding.