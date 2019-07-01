Getty

Report: Nuggets to sign Jamal Murray to 5-year, $170 million max extension

By Dane DelgadoJul 1, 2019, 12:38 AM EDT
The Denver Nuggets will have Jamal Murray for years to come.

The 2019 NBA rookie-scale extension period opened on Sunday, and Murray quickly agreed to a 5-year, $170 million deal with his current team.

Murray has shined in the three seasons he has been in Denver, leading them to the brink of a Western Conference Finals appearance save for a Game 7 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the postseason this year.

Murray has slowly become one of the more dynamic guards in the NBA, although his shooting can be streaky at times. As he continues to get more reliable, he should continue to be an excellent running mate for Nikola Jokic.

The young Canadian guard is particularly useful given his ability to play multiple positions on the wing. Although Murray is the primary point guard for Denver, he excelled in spot-up and hand-off situations last season. Murray is a decent enough defender, and given his 6-foot-4, 210 pound frame It’s reasonable to expect him to grow on that side of the ball.

This is a solidification of what Denver built upon this year. The West is wide open with Kevin Durant now a part of the Brooklyn Nets, and Klay Thompson still recovering from ACL surgery. Rivals like the Utah Jazz and Blazers are starting to pounce on the potential of the Warriors dynasty crumbling down this year, and making sure that Murray wasn’t going anywhere was tantamount for the Nuggets.

Patrick Beverley agrees to return to Clippers on three-year, $40 million contract

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2019, 1:35 AM EDT
The Clippers wanted Patrick Beverley back — he was the heart of the Clippers, the motivator, the guy who didn’t take a night off and didn’t let his teammates either. The Clippers don’t make the playoffs without him and his leadership.

That performance had a number of teams wanting to sign the scrappy point guard (including his hometown Chicago Bulls), but the Clippers stepped up and got the deal done, first reported Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and them confirmed by Beverley himself.

This does not impact the Clippers’ cap space to sign Kawhi Leonard, whenever he gets around to making his decision.

Beverley’s raw numbers — 7.6 points and 5 rebounds a game — do not speak to what he meant to Doc Rivers’ team.

Combine Beverley and Montrezl Harrell — with young stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shammet — and we know the Clippers are going to be a scrappy and entertaining team to watch next season. Whether or not a mercurial superstar decides to join them.

Report: Knicks signing Bobby Portis to two-year, $31M million deal

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2019, 12:39 AM EDT
The Knicks didn’t get Kevin Durant.

Their backup plan leaves plenty to be desired.

After agreeing to sign Julius Randle (three years, $63 million with a team option) and Taj Gibson (two years, $20 million), New York is adding yet another expensive big – Bobby Portis.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Fred Katz of The Athletic:

Portis reportedly rejected a $40 million-$50 million extension from the Bulls last year, believed to be over four years. It’s astounding he’s going to recover so much money over the next two years and could very well come out ahead.

But Knicks.

New York also has promising young big Mitchell Robinson. How will everyone get enough playing time? Plenty of two-big lineups that will limit spacing for R.J. Barrett, Kevin Knox and other perimeter players.

At least Portis can stretch the floor some. But he’s more impressive as a stretch center than a stretch power forward. The Knicks’ offense could get clunky.

Robin Lopez reportedly agrees to 2-year deal with the Bucks

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJul 1, 2019, 12:26 AM EDT
The Milwaukee Bucks will be one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference next season, and not just because they have returning 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As free agency got underway on Sunday, the Bucks re-signed center Brook Lopez. Then, in a surprising move, Milwaukee signed his twin brother Robin Lopez.

The room exception is for NBA teams that were under the cap but then used all their space.

Milwaukee also re-signed Khris Middleton to a long-term deal, and kept George Hill.

The Bucks let former rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon walk to the Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade deal where Milwaukee grabbed one first-round and two second-round picks from the Pacers.

The Lopez twins have not played together since they starred at Stanford in college.

Robin will add some rebounding and defensive help as a backup rim protector, which Milwaukee needs. He is an efficient post-up player, sets great screens in the pick-and-roll, and scores well on offensive rebounding chances.

At age 31, Robin is still a good defender, particularly as a backup option. He should benefit Milwaukee’s chances in the playoffs nicely.

Report: Warriors getting D’Angelo Russell in sign-and-trade, dealing Andre Iguodala to Grizzlies

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2019, 12:05 AM EDT
5 Comments

When the Lakers got LeBron James last summer, the Warriors stole the spotlight by adding DeMarcus Cousins.

Now, with the Nets taking center stage by landing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Golden State will once again make a huge splash – with D'Angelo Russell incoming and Andre Iguodala outgoing.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Warriors are finished as we knew them. Iguodala and Durant were so important to their identity.

The new Warriors are fresh, talented and unknown.

Presumably, Stephen Curry and Russell will start together in a small backcourt while Klay Thompson remains out with a torn ACL. Russell is already comfortable in two-point-guard lineups from Brooklyn.

When Thompson returns, then what? Will he become a super-duper sub? (“Super” isn’t enough to describe a young All-Star on a huge contract.) Will Golden State start three-guard lineups? That’d put a lot of pressure on Draymond Green to cover defensively.

The Nets will have enough cap space to sign Russell and swap his salary for Durant’s. Presumably Durant will also get signed-and-traded, so Golden State has enough outgoing salary.

This is an expensive long-term addition for the Warriors. They talked a big game about their revenue as they move into a new arena next season. They’re backing their words.

But this season, the move will limit Golden State’s spending. Getting Russell in a sign-and-trade will hard cap the Warriors at $138,928,000.

Curry, Thompson, Green, Russell at his lowest possible starting salary based on reported terms and the rest of the roster full of minimum-salary free agents would leave the Warriors just $2,379,606 below the hard cap.

Iguodala and that high-upside first-rounder sent to the Grizzlies are already substantial costs. Golden State might also have to send the Nets an asset for trading a player the Warriors couldn’t get otherwise. But it’s also possible Brooklyn is just trying to do right by Russell after signing bigger stars over the top of him. The Nets weren’t bringing him back.

And then we’ll see what else Golden State does to stay under the hard cap.