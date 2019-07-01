Report: Mavericks signing Seth Curry for four years, $32 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mavericks wouldn’t take Goran Dragic from Miami because they wanted to keep their cap space clear for someone else.

Turns out, that’s Seth Curry.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Guard Seth Curry has reached an agreement with Dallas, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Curry deal: Four years, $32M, agent Alex Saratsis tells ESPN. https://t.co/9LEFSQ39Wg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Curry came into his own as NBA player in 2016-17 with Dallas. He missed the entire next season due to injury then bounced back with the Trail Blazers last year.

He’s a good outside shooter who should fit well in Rick Carlisle’s two-point-guard sets. We’ve already seen it work.

Still, that’s a fairly expensive deal for Curry, who’ll turn 29 this summer, if it’s fully guaranteed. But we’ve seen this before: The Mavericks lock into players who fit their system and keep bringing them back.