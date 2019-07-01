Report: Mavericks re-signing Maxi Kleber for four years, $35 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even with Dirk Nowitzki retiring, the Mavericks will still have someone from Wurzburg, Germany – Maxi Kleber.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Maxi Kleber and the Mavericks have agreed on a four-year, $35 million deal, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

The Mavericks' deal with Kleber includes a team option in Year 4, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

It looks like the Mavericks will use the $9,605,400 Early Bird Exception on Kleber. They can continue to hold him at $1,818,486 against the cap, conduct their other business, then exceed the cap to re-sign him.

The 27-year-old Kleber is a good player who defends hard, finishes well inside and can shoot from distance. He’s ripe for a larger role at power forward and center. This contract suggests he’ll get it.