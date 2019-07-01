Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Knicks signing Wayne Ellington to two-year, $16M contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
The Knicks continue with their plan of not signing Kevin Durant and instead signing other guys.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

At this price, Wayne Ellington might be the Knicks’ best signing of the summer. He’s a good outside-shooting wing, and teams need those. Ellington is 31, so he probably won’t get any better than he is now, especially defensively. But he’s a helpful player with a reasonable salary.

Since raising concerns about their floor spacing by signing bigs Julius Randle, Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson to expensive deals, New York has added two shooters in Reggie Bullock (two years, $21 million) and Ellington. Bullock and Ellington will help spread the floor. But spacing is determined more by the quantity of must-defend shooters in a lineup rather than the overall shooting ability of that lineup. The Knicks still look like they’ll fall short of quality spacing.

Report: Heat, Mavericks blame each other for trade falling through

By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT
The Heat reportedly agreed to trade Goran Dragic to the Mavericks. The Mavericks reportedly agreed to trade for Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. from the Heat.

But Miami and Dallas didn’t agree to the same deals.

As a result, the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade between the 76ers and Heat hangs in the balance. That deal would send Josh Richardson to Philadelphia and help the 76ers clear cap space to sign Al Horford, who opted out with the Celtics to get this big contract. So, the ripple effects are far-reaching.

What went wrong between the Heat and the Mavericks?

Tim Cato of The Athletic:

At some point, Miami became convinced that it was sending Goran Dragic to Dallas, league sources told me and The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. The two sides have been arguing over how the miscommunication happened and which side is to blame.

All this confusion and not a single Brooks involved. I’m not sure whose fault this is, but with Butler set to join them and Philadelphia counting on that, the Heat face a lot of pressure to get something done.

To acquire a maxed-out Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade, Miami must send out at least $15,997,024 of salary in addition to Richardson’s in the deal. Salaries of the maybe-involved players:

  • Dragic: $19,217,900
  • Olynyk: $12,667,886
  • Jones: $1,645,357

The Heat must also stay below the hard cap ($138,928,000), which is triggered by acquiring a player in a sign-and-trade. That requires shedding even more salary, though it doesn’t have to be done in the Butler trade.

Stretching Ryan Anderson ($15,643,750 guaranteed next season) would help, but that can be only one aspect of the deal.

Meanwhile, teams like the Knicks, Clippers and Mavericks are filling their cap space. Miami is running out of places to unload salary.

Report: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving decided before last season they’d join same team in free agency

By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
In the last year, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving spent a lot of time looking like they were plotting to play together then complaining when anyone connected those dots.

Durant and Irving choosing the Nets in free agency doesn’t prove all that speculation was correct all along. But maybe all that speculation was correct all along.

Howard Beck of Bleacher Report:

Durant and Irving were going to play together, somewhere, in 2019. That’s what they resolved over a series of conversations before this season even began, according to knowledgeable sources.

Initially, Irving and Durant discussed joining forces with the Knicks.

Simply put, the Nets had the superior roster, the more proven front office, the better infrastructure to support two superstars. Irving and Durant both recognized it by midseason, according to knowledgeable sources.

I trust Beck’s reporting, but an important caveat: Stars talk about teaming up way more often than they actually team up. Just because this one actually happened doesn’t mean it was always fait accompli. These plans fall apart all the time for a variety of reasons. I’m not convinced Durant and Irving were more steadfast in their intention to team up than other stars who talked about it but never did. The circumstances might have just broken the right way for Durant and Irving to do it.

Irving seemed miserable with the Celtics. He failed to connect with Brad Stevens and his younger teammates. Irving’s leadership attempts went sideways. Not only was he ready to move on, many Celtics were eager for him to depart.

Durant brooded for portions of the seasons with the Warriors. He squabbled with Draymond Green, lashed out at the media and clashed with Steve Kerr. His injury in the NBA Finals might have pushed him even further from Golden State.

But it’s also worth wondering: Did Irving’s and Durant’s plan cause them to find unhappiness in their prior situations? Even subconsciously, they could have been looking ahead and/or wanting to find reasons to leave.

Durant did little to raise expectations of staying with the Warriors. Many thought he’d bolt, though the common expectation was to the Knicks.

Irving, on the other hand, pledged just before the season to re-sign in Boston and even made a commercial about it. This reports shines a whole new light on that. Irving backed off his commitment before the trade deadline, but what did he know when making his original remarks in October? Was he really that full of BS? Did Irving and Durant plan to team up on the Celtics? (An opt-in-and-trade would have been feasible.) Had Irving and Durant not yet conspired? There are now even more questions surrounding that moment.

Report: Wizards signing Ish Smith, signing-and-trading Tomas Satoransky to Bulls

By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2019, 9:24 AM EDT
With John Wall sidelined a long time, the Wizards need a point guard for next season.

It won’t be incumbent backup Tomas Satoransky, who showed nice production and promise in Washington.

Instead, the Wizards will turn to Ish Smith.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando:

David Aldridge of The Athletic:

I like Satoransky for the Bulls. They drafted Coby White but needed a veteran option. Satoransky deserved a shot to start somewhere, and he can hold that role as White develops. If White becomes ready in the next three years, the 27-year-old Satoransky can slide to the bench. Though he’s better at and prefers to play point guard, Satoransky can also sometimes play the wing with White in the backcourt.

Between Satoransky and Thaddeus Young (three years, $41 million), Chicago has added a couple quality veterans. The Bulls also traded for Otto Porter, another upgrade, during last season. If its young players – Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., Chandler Hutchinson – are ready to take the next step, Chicago could compete for the playoffs next year.

Will Washington? Bradley Beal is better than any Bull, but his supporting cast is lacking. Burdened by Wall’s, Ian Mahinmi‘s and Dwight Howard‘s contracts and trying to stay out of the luxury tax, the Wizards are on a tight budget.

Smith is a fine placeholder given the circumstances. He can run the offense provide a good presence in the locker room. Washington needs both.

But there are reasons he came cheaper than Satoransky. Smith became expendable to the Pistons when they got Derrick Rose. Smith, who turns 31 this week, is a speedster with an unreliable jumper. He doesn’t carry untapped upside, but for the stability the Wizards want now, he’s perfectly fine.

Washington also gets a couple picks for Satoransky, whom the Wizards probably weren’t keeping, anyway. That’s part of the leverage a team gets in restricted free agency.

After wild day of spending, what teams have cap space left? Look to Los Angeles.

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
More than $3 billion in contracts were handed out by NBA teams in the first eight hours of NBA free agency opening up on Sunday. It felt like a Piranha feeding frenzy with, by our estimate now, 50 free agent contracts agreed to by players and teams (nothing can get signed or traded until July 6).

So who has serious cap space left?

Turns out, both Los Angeles teams. And we know why, those two teams, along with the Toronto Raptors (who don’t need space in this case) are waiting on Kawhi Leonard‘s decision.

Even after an agreement to get Patrick Beverley to return, the Clippers are at $41 million in cap room, something confirmed by ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Lakers still have $32.2 million in cap space, they have been just short of a pure max for Leonard from the start ($32.7 million) but figure the lure of playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis — and the marketing opportunities in Los Angeles with that Lakers’ brand — will help the star look past the $500,000 or so they are short.

Both the Clippers and Lakers also have the $4.8 million room mid-level exception to add players, when it gets to that.

Next on the list is Dallas with $29 million, followed by the New York Knicks, who after the Reggie Bulluck agreement have about $18 million left. The Atlanta Hawks are still out there with about $14 million in space.

All of those teams have enough cap room to take on Goran Dragic and be the third team in the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade to Miami (so long as another sweetener is thrown their way for taking on that salary). Don’t be shocked if the Lakers jump in if they miss out on Leonard, they could use another shot creator at the point guard spot.

After that, there are a number of teams with cap space, or mid-level exceptions, they can spend, but it is under $10 million. The teams listed above are the big players, and if you see the Lakers or Clippers making moves (or both), it’s a sign they are out of the running on Leonard.

 