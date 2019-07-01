Report: Kings signing Richaun Holmes for room exception

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kings have used their considerable cap space to add plenty of depth – Harrison Barnes, Dewayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza, Cory Joseph.

With that cap room essentially exhausted, Sacramento will use its room exception for one more rotation-level player – Richaun Holmes

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

Confirmed through a league source, Sacramento Kings have added Richaun Homes on a 2-year, $10 million deal. @ShamsCharania first with the news. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) July 1, 2019

Sacramento can pay Holmes $9,772,350 with the room exception ($4,767,000 next season, $5,005,350 the following season).

Holmes is an energy big who will provide depth with Willie-Cauley Stein almost certainly departing. The Kings pulled Cauley-Stein’s qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Sacramento has plenty of options at center now – Dedmon, Holmes, Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles. Bagley will get plenty of minutes at power forward, but he might play center long-term. It’ll be important to get him reps there, especially defensively. His upside is immense and the Kings obviously care about developing him.

But winning is also important, and 25-year-old Holmes is ready to help with that.