Report: Isaiah Thomas to get his chance in Washington, agrees to one-year contract

John Wall is sidelined, likely for all of next season, with a torn Achilles.
The point guards on the Wizards roster now are Ish Smith and Isaac Bonga. There are minutes to be had there.
Isaiah Thomas is going to get the chance to take them, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by David Aldridge of The Athletic.
That almost certainly is for the veteran minimum.
But what it gives Thomas is a chance — which is all he wants. This was a man fifth in MVP voting just two seasons ago at the end of 2017, he was lined up for a massive payday, but hip surgeries and limited chances (behind Jamal Murray in Denver last season) have limited him to 44 games total over two seasons.
Washington may put the ball in Bradley Beal‘s hands a lot next season, and Smith can create, but that’s about it on the Wizards roster. Thomas used to be a great shot creator, he going to get an opportunity to prove he still is.
Thomas going to be a fan favorite, and a lot of people around the league will be rooting for him. We’ll see if he still has some magic in those shoes.
Last season, the Orlando Magic brought in point guard Michael Carter-Williams after the Rockets decided to trade him in a salary dump (and so they could give Austin Rivers minutes) and the Bulls waived him. Carter-Williams played in a dozen games for the Magic off the bench as the team made its push into the playoffs. He played almost 19 minutes a night and limited the turnovers that plagued him his entire career, and was a solid backup point guard. In the playoffs, against the Raptors, he struggled off the bench to make the same impact.
Orlando was impressed enough to bring him back for this season.
That’s not a terrible deal, especially if you think Carter-Williams can help and keep his turnovers down.
The Magic now have three point guards on the roster: D.J. Augustin, the rock-solid starter, Carter-Williams as his backup, and Markelle Fultz, the wild card. The Magic may or may not get something out of Fultz this coming season, nobody really knows — including the Magic. It was a smart gamble by them, low risk with a potentially high reward, but he is a true wild card on this roster.
Whatever happens, Carter-Williams will be there to soak up all the minutes he can.
Jordan Bell brought a lot of athleticism off the bench for the Warriors. He also brought enough young player mistakes to frustrate coach Steve Kerr, this was a team thinking title after all. Bell’s minutes were up and down in Golden State.
They should be more consistent in Minnesota, where he is headed according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
This is a one-year, $1.6 million deal for the former Long Beach Poly Jackrabbit and Oregon Duck.
At that price, this is a good pickup by the Timberwolves.
Bell can be undersized at 6’9″ as a big in the paint, but his strength and athleticism let him hang if the team is willing to play small and fast. Bell does not space the floor as a shooter but get him in space and playing downhill and he can make plays.
The bulk of Minnesota’s center minutes go to Karl-Anthony Towns, with Gorgui Dieng behind him. This could allow Ryan Saunders to play KAT and Dieng together a little with Bell soaking up the minutes behind him. Bell just wants steady minutes to show what he can do, and those minutes are available in Minnesota.
“[Kevon] Looney has become one of our foundational pieces.”
That was Steve Kerr on the night Kevon Looney had 12 points and 14 rebounds in the Warriors’ Game 4 Western Conference Finals win over the Trail Blazers. Kerr went on to say multiple times through the Finals how much he wanted Looney back — and it was obvious why, when Looney was at the five the Warriors offense just flowed better (much smoother than when DeMarcus Cousins was in).
Kerr got his guy, and the Warriors got a good deal. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.
Houston was among several teams that had reached out to Looney, but the Warriors always planned to bring him back if at all possible.
The trade earlier today that sent Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham from the Warriors to the Timberwolves helped free up space for the Warriors to make this happen (remember they are hard capped at $138 million).
Looney moved into the Warriors starting center role by the end of last season, and in the playoffs he averaged 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. In the Finals, he tried to play through a fractured collar bone to help the Warriors, but the walking wounded — and an outstanding Raptors team — was just too much for them.
This is a win for the Warriors, who will take a step back next season with all the injuries and changes, but will not be bad. At all.
There was buzz about D'Angelo Russell joining his friend Devin Booker on the point guard-needy Suns.
Instead, Phoenix is signing Ricky Rubio. Russell will join the Warriors in a sign-and-trade.
Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:
The Suns chose not to pursue Russell despite Devin Booker’s campaign for them to target his close friend, according to league sources familiar with the situation.
The Suns apparently felt Russell wouldn’t have been a good influence on Booker off the court.
Unlike with the Knicks and their spin following Kevin Durant spurning them, I believe this report.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 is exceptionally well plugged-in in Phoenix, and he was steadfast in saying the Suns wouldn’t sign Russell. It seemed it didn’t matter how the market shook out. They weren’t interested.
Even after Russell became an All-Star with the Nets, questions lingered about his work ethic and attitude. He has clearly improved in those areas, but that doesn’t mean he’s now beyond reproach.
And that progress came in Brooklyn’s sound structure. Russell might have a harder time in the Suns’ messy culture.
I’m not saying the Suns were right to rule out Russell. They need talent. But I can see why they did it.
General manager James Jones clearly wants to improve Phoenix’s environment. Once he does, he might be more willing to take a chance on players with character concerns.
But I wonder how this will affect Booker. He has already seemed ornery while stuck losing. If he’s bothered by Phoenix not pursuing Russell, Booker could make it even harder for the Suns to develop their desired culture.