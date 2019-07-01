Report: Bucks signing Wesley Matthews for minimum salary

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bucks – with enough plausible deniability to claim other reasoning – have generally taken the cheap route this offseason.

But it helps when a solid player like Wesley Matthews is willing to sign for the minimum.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Milwaukee used all its cap space (and then some) to re-sign Brook Lopez and George Hill. The Bucks then committed their room exception to Robin Lopez. That left only a minimum salary for Matthews, who grew up in Wisconsin and played at Marquette.

Matthews might be one of the best signings this summer. Rotation-level wings rarely come this cheap. He might even start at shooting guard with Malcolm Brogdon departing.

None are as good as Brogdon, but Milwaukee can cobble together a solid rotation between Matthews, Hill, Pat Connaughton, Sterling Brown and Donte DiVincenzo.