Report: Bucks signing Wesley Matthews for minimum salary

The Bucks – with enough plausible deniability to claim other reasoning – have generally taken the cheap route this offseason.
But it helps when a solid player like Wesley Matthews is willing to sign for the minimum.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Milwaukee used all its cap space (and then some) to re-sign Brook Lopez and George Hill. The Bucks then committed their room exception to Robin Lopez. That left only a minimum salary for Matthews, who grew up in Wisconsin and played at Marquette.
Matthews might be one of the best signings this summer. Rotation-level wings rarely come this cheap. He might even start at shooting guard with Malcolm Brogdon departing.
None are as good as Brogdon, but Milwaukee can cobble together a solid rotation between Matthews, Hill, Pat Connaughton, Sterling Brown and Donte DiVincenzo.
It’s going to be weird to watch the Dallas Mavericks without Dirk Nowitzki next season.
At least another Dallas mainstay, J.J. Barea, will be back.
The feisty undersized point guard, who is coming off a torn Achilles, has agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum contract to stay with the Mavericks, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN said it is possible Dallas gives Barea more money if, at the end of the day, they have some cap room left to spend. Mark Cuban likes to reward loyalty when he can.
Barea still is a solid point guard off the bench, he averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 assists per game, with a 16.3 PER, before he tore his Achilles. That injury happened back in January and Barea is hoping to play for Puerto Rico in the World Cup in late August and September, and while that may not happen, he should be back somewhere during the first part of the season. How he moves coming back will be a question, but the Mavericks are going to give him a chance.
The people around Kevin Durant have been taking their shots at the Warriors for a while, including someone today saying the franchise had been disrespecting KD the past year. Durant, for his part, decided before the season he was out, the only question was where he landed, which turned out to be Brooklyn. But he has not put the Warriors on blast.
The Warriors have taken the high road publicly (and mostly privately) through this, and that included on Friday when the franchise’s co-chairman Jacob Lacob released a statement saying Durant’s No. 35 is off-limits in his mind.
“As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear No. 35 for the Warriors again.”
Classy.
The Warriors also should do something for Andre Iguodala, who had to be shipped off to Memphis to clear the way for the sign-and-trade the Warriors did to get D'Angelo Russell back in the Durant trade. Russell gives the Warriors another All-Star in the backcourt, although the sense around the league is Golden State will trade Russell at the deadline or next summer for players that fit better with their roster.
Whoever they get will not be wearing No. 35, though.
The Kings have used their considerable cap space to add plenty of depth – Harrison Barnes, Dewayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza, Cory Joseph.
With that cap room essentially exhausted, Sacramento will use its room exception for one more rotation-level player – Richaun Holmes
James Ham of NBC Sports California:
Sacramento can pay Holmes $9,772,350 with the room exception ($4,767,000 next season, $5,005,350 the following season).
Holmes is an energy big who will provide depth with Willie-Cauley Stein almost certainly departing. The Kings pulled Cauley-Stein’s qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Sacramento has plenty of options at center now – Dedmon, Holmes, Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles. Bagley will get plenty of minutes at power forward, but he might play center long-term. It’ll be important to get him reps there, especially defensively. His upside is immense and the Kings obviously care about developing him.
But winning is also important, and 25-year-old Holmes is ready to help with that.
The Lakers are dreaming big for Kawhi Leonard.
Their first addition in 2019 free agency doesn’t quite match that lofty goal.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Troy Daniels‘ minimum salary is $2,028,594. I’m guessing he got that with favorable rounding in the reporting.
If so, Daniels won’t eat into the Lakers cap space. They can make all their other moves then exceed the cap to sign minimum-salary players.
A shooting guard, Daniels is a good 3-point shooter who should get open looks around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and maybe another star. Daniels does nothing but shoot, so a minimum salary looks about right. But the Lakers need minimum-salary players to fill their bench, and Daniels should fit well.