Patrick Beverley agrees to return to Clippers on three-year, $40 million contract

The Clippers wanted Patrick Beverley back — he was the heart of the Clippers, the motivator, the guy who didn’t take a night off and didn’t let his teammates either. The Clippers don’t make the playoffs without him and his leadership.

That performance had a number of teams wanting to sign the scrappy point guard (including his hometown Chicago Bulls), but the Clippers stepped up and got the deal done, first reported Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and them confirmed by Beverley himself.

Free agent guard Patrick Beverley has agreed to a three-year, $40M deal to stay with the Clippers, his agent @KB_Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

This does not impact the Clippers’ cap space to sign Kawhi Leonard, whenever he gets around to making his decision.

Beverley’s raw numbers — 7.6 points and 5 rebounds a game — do not speak to what he meant to Doc Rivers’ team.

Combine Beverley and Montrezl Harrell — with young stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shammet — and we know the Clippers are going to be a scrappy and entertaining team to watch next season. Whether or not a mercurial superstar decides to join them.