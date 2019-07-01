Lakers signing Troy Daniels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s going to be weird to watch the Dallas Mavericks without Dirk Nowitzki next season.

At least another Dallas mainstay, J.J. Barea, will be back.

The feisty undersized point guard, who is coming off a torn Achilles, has agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum contract to stay with the Mavericks, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent guard JJ Barea has agreed to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Tim MacMahon of ESPN said it is possible Dallas gives Barea more money if, at the end of the day, they have some cap room left to spend. Mark Cuban likes to reward loyalty when he can.

Barea still is a solid point guard off the bench, he averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 assists per game, with a 16.3 PER, before he tore his Achilles. That injury happened back in January and Barea is hoping to play for Puerto Rico in the World Cup in late August and September, and while that may not happen, he should be back somewhere during the first part of the season. How he moves coming back will be a question, but the Mavericks are going to give him a chance.