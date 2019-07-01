Knicks signing Elfrid Payton to two-year, $16M contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last summer, the Pelicans signed Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton and insisted the team improved.

Now, the Knicks can try making the same case.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent guard Elfrid Payton has agreed to a two-year, $16M deal with the New York Knicks, agents Ty Sullivan and Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

The four signings in New York- Bobby Portis, Reggie Bullock, Wayne Ellington and Taj Gibson all have a team option for next year, league sources confirmed to ESPN. New York can develop their young kids, stay competitive and keep flexibility for 2020-21. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2019

Presumably, Payton will also have a team option for next season. The Knicks maintain plenty of flexibility.

They just lack good players.

New York will likely stink again next season.

Payton will join Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina as young point guards who are falling behind the curve of desired development as they age. It’s not too late for any of them, but the progress so far hasn’t been encouraging.

The 25-year-old Payton has already fallen out of favor with the Magic, Suns and Pelicans. He has skills as a driver, distributor and rebounder (triple-doubles!). But he’s a minus as a 3-point shooter and defender, making him a tough fit on both ends.

He should be happy with this payday, even if it includes a likely-to-be declined team option.

As for the Knicks… nobody tell them how it went in New Orleans.