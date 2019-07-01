Jordan Bell reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Timberwolves

Jordan Bell brought a lot of athleticism off the bench for the Warriors. He also brought enough young player mistakes to frustrate coach Steve Kerr, this was a team thinking title after all. Bell’s minutes were up and down in Golden State.
They should be more consistent in Minnesota, where he is headed according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
This is a one-year, $1.6 million deal for the former Long Beach Poly Jackrabbit and Oregon Duck.
At that price, this is a good pickup by the Timberwolves.
Bell can be undersized at 6’9″ as a big in the paint, but his strength and athleticism let him hang if the team is willing to play small and fast. Bell does not space the floor as a shooter but get him in space and playing downhill and he can make plays.
The bulk of Minnesota’s center minutes go to Karl-Anthony Towns, with Gorgui Dieng behind him. This could allow Ryan Saunders to play KAT and Dieng together a little with Bell soaking up the minutes behind him. Bell just wants steady minutes to show what he can do, and those minutes are available in Minnesota.
“[Kevon] Looney has become one of our foundational pieces.”
That was Steve Kerr on the night Kevon Looney had 12 points and 14 rebounds in the Warriors’ Game 4 Western Conference Finals win over the Trail Blazers. Kerr went on to say multiple times through the Finals how much he wanted Looney back — and it was obvious why, when Looney was at the five the Warriors offense just flowed better (much smoother than when DeMarcus Cousins was in).
Kerr got his guy, and the Warriors got a good deal. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.
Houston was among several teams that had reached out to Looney, but the Warriors always planned to bring him back if at all possible.
The trade earlier today that sent Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham from the Warriors to the Timberwolves helped free up space for the Warriors to make this happen (remember they are hard capped at $138 million).
Looney moved into the Warriors starting center role by the end of last season, and in the playoffs he averaged 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. In the Finals, he tried to play through a fractured collar bone to help the Warriors, but the walking wounded — and an outstanding Raptors team — was just too much for them.
This is a win for the Warriors, who will take a step back next season with all the injuries and changes, but will not be bad. At all.
There was buzz about D'Angelo Russell joining his friend Devin Booker on the point guard-needy Suns.
Instead, Phoenix is signing Ricky Rubio. Russell will join the Warriors in a sign-and-trade.
Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:
The Suns chose not to pursue Russell despite Devin Booker’s campaign for them to target his close friend, according to league sources familiar with the situation.
The Suns apparently felt Russell wouldn’t have been a good influence on Booker off the court.
Unlike with the Knicks and their spin following Kevin Durant spurning them, I believe this report.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 is exceptionally well plugged-in in Phoenix, and he was steadfast in saying the Suns wouldn’t sign Russell. It seemed it didn’t matter how the market shook out. They weren’t interested.
Even after Russell became an All-Star with the Nets, questions lingered about his work ethic and attitude. He has clearly improved in those areas, but that doesn’t mean he’s now beyond reproach.
And that progress came in Brooklyn’s sound structure. Russell might have a harder time in the Suns’ messy culture.
I’m not saying the Suns were right to rule out Russell. They need talent. But I can see why they did it.
General manager James Jones clearly wants to improve Phoenix’s environment. Once he does, he might be more willing to take a chance on players with character concerns.
But I wonder how this will affect Booker. He has already seemed ornery while stuck losing. If he’s bothered by Phoenix not pursuing Russell, Booker could make it even harder for the Suns to develop their desired culture.
Kyrie Irving sees himself as a New Yorker. He grew up in New Jersey — playing in high school at Saint Patrick in Elizabeth, NJ — when the Nets were there.
For him, choosing the Nets as a free agent was about coming home to the team he followed as a kid. He explained that in a video he did for Roc Nation (his agency).
Part of that family is Kevin Durant, Irving’s good friend (he texted him every day after the injury, when others faded away, Durant’s other close friend Jay Williams said on ESPN this morning) who is joining him in Brooklyn (on the court eventually, Durant has to recover from a torn Achilles first).
With Durant, the Nets would be contenders this year.
However, without him, this first year is going to be more of a wild card situation in Brooklyn. The Nets should be good, but based on Irving’s leadership in Boston a year ago, nobody is sure what will happen with this young team.
Facing another larger repeater-tax bill, the Thunder reportedly want to trim salary.
That’s why Oklahoma City appears to be just picking around the edges of free agency – with Nerlens Noel, Mike Muscala and Alec Burks.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Royce Young of ESPN:
Leave it to the tight-lipped Thunder not to reveal salaries. But given their tax situation, don’t expect large figures.
Noel played very well for Oklahoma City in a limited role last season. It’s possible he parlayed that into a somewhat substantial deal. I would have guessed a larger contract if he signed elsewhere.
Muscala is a decent stretch big. After landing him the Thunder could try to unload Patrick Patterson and his $5,711,200 salary.
Burks hasn’t had a good season in a half decade. The shooting guard looked promising with the Jazz, but injuries have sidetracked his career. Maybe he’ll contribute off the bench if healthy. I’d be surprised if he got more than the minimum.