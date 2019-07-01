Enes Kanter signing with Celtics for room exception

Kyrie Irving pledged to re-sign with the Celtics then even made a commercial about getting his No. 11 retired by Boston.
Enes Kanter:
Ian Begley of SNY:
That looks like Kanter will get the room exception, which will be worth $9,772,350 ($4,767,000 next season, $5,005,350 the following season).
I really hope Kanter wears No. 11 for the Celtics. That’d fit his trolling persona so well.
Most importantly to Boston, he helps on the court. The Celtics badly needed a starting center after losing Al Horford to the 76ers and trading Aron Baynes to the Suns.
Kanter is a talented offensive player who’ll score inside while Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward lead the attack from the perimeter. The big question: Will Kanter hold up well enough defensively?
This is a signing worth making. But with Kanter’s defensive issues, consider this another reason (behind Kyrie Irving leaving) the Celtics won’t contend for a title next year despite remaining quite good.
Even with Dirk Nowitzki retiring, the Mavericks will still have someone from Wurzburg, Germany – Maxi Kleber.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
It looks like the Mavericks will use the $9,605,400 Early Bird Exception on Kleber. They can continue to hold him at $1,818,486 against the cap, conduct their other business, then exceed the cap to re-sign him.
The 27-year-old Kleber is a good player who defends hard, finishes well inside and can shoot from distance. He’s ripe for a larger role at power forward and center. This contract suggests he’ll get it.
Last summer, the Pelicans signed Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton and insisted the team improved.
Now, the Knicks can try making the same case.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Bobby Marks of ESPN:
Presumably, Payton will also have a team option for next season. The Knicks maintain plenty of flexibility.
They just lack good players.
New York will likely stink again next season.
Payton will join Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina as young point guards who are falling behind the curve of desired development as they age. It’s not too late for any of them, but the progress so far hasn’t been encouraging.
The 25-year-old Payton has already fallen out of favor with the Magic, Suns and Pelicans. He has skills as a driver, distributor and rebounder (triple-doubles!). But he’s a minus as a 3-point shooter and defender, making him a tough fit on both ends.
He should be happy with this payday, even if it includes a likely-to-be declined team option.
As for the Knicks… nobody tell them how it went in New Orleans.
The Mavericks wouldn’t take Goran Dragic from Miami because they wanted to keep their cap space clear for someone else.
Turns out, that’s Seth Curry.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Curry came into his own as NBA player in 2016-17 with Dallas. He missed the entire next season due to injury then bounced back with the Trail Blazers last year.
He’s a good outside shooter who should fit well in Rick Carlisle’s two-point-guard sets. We’ve already seen it work.
Still, that’s a fairly expensive deal for Curry, who’ll turn 29 this summer, if it’s fully guaranteed. But we’ve seen this before: The Mavericks lock into players who fit their system and keep bringing them back.
The Heat are scrambling to complete their sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler after the Mavericks portion of the deal fell through.
That means trading Hassan Whiteside to the Trail Blazers for Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This will help the Heat with their hard-cap challenge. They trim about $4 million in salary (give or take Harkless’ incentives).
But this won’t help Miami with the Butler trade itself. The Heat must still send out $15,997,024 of salary in addition to Josh Richardson‘s in the sign-and-trade. Harkless and Leonard can’t be aggregated for two months. I doubt Philadelphia and Butler will wait that long.
So, work remains for Miami. But this is a step.
Likewise, Portland moves ahead in its goals without exactly solving everything.
When Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey chases a highly paid center, he never gives up. He signed Enes Kanter years after giving Kanter a near-max offer sheet that the Thunder matched. Now, Olshey gets another one-time max free-agency target in Whiteside.
Whiteside should provide an upgrade at center while Jusuf Nurkic remains sidelined. When Nurkic returns, Whiteside likely becomes an extremely highly paid backup.
But that’s a problem only for Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen. On an expiring contract, Whiteside isn’t a long-term burden. Allen’s willingness to spend next season should make Portland better on the court and should be commended.
Harkless contributes on the wing, where talent is scarcer than center. He’s a real loss in Portland. But the Trail Blazers’ need was clearer at center.