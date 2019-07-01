Austin Rivers reportedly agrees to return to Rockets on 1+1 contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austin Rivers will be backing up Chris Paul again.

He won’t be making “my dad is the team president” money anymore, but the Rockets are bringing him back on a one-plus-one veteran minimum contract ($2.2 million salary next season) keep key parts of their bench together, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent guard Austin Rivers has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Houston Rockets, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Rivers deal includes a player option on the second year, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Rivers join Danuel House and and Gerald Green as key Rockets bench players returning next season. Rivers fit well in Houston, signing there mid-season after starting the season with the Wizards.

While Rivers became a whipping boy with the Clippers, he has evolved into a respectable backup guard. He average 8.1 points and 2.2 assists per game last season, his three point shooting fell off (and needs to be something that bounces back up to the 37 percent range this season), but he’s a good floor general who can defend a little.

CP3 started to show his age last season, and if that trend continues the Rockets may need to ask even more of Rivers.