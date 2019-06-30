Rockets reportedly bringing back role players Danuel House, Gerald Green

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Houston Rockets did not make the big splash in free agency as they had hoped, but the second best team in the West the past few seasons (they were at the end of the last season, they were just on the wrong side of the playoff bracket) made a couple steps to run it back next season.

The Rockets are re-signing Danuel House and Gerald Green, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Gerald Green is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal, agent James Dunleavy tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Danuel House has agreed to a three-year, $11.1M deal to return to the Houston Rockets, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Green became a key part of the Rockets’ bench last season, averaging 9.2 points per game.

House was the Rockets biggest surprise last season. He started the year on a two-way contract and in the end played in 39 games for Houston (starting 13), and he averaged 9.4 points per game.

For Houston, whatever moves they make with their big stars (if any), they are going to need solid play off the bench, so this is a good pickup.