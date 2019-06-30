Report: Wizards re-signing Thomas Bryant to three-year, $25 million contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thomas Bryant was a rare bright spot in the Wizards’ dreary season.

They’ll keep him around.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Thomas Bryant has agreed to a three-year, $25M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, agent Todd Ramasar (@tramasar) tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Bryant spent much of last season as Washington’s starting center. He could retain that role with Dwight Howard a huge unknown.

The 21-year-old Bryant plays with a lot of energy. He creates opportunities at the rim by running hard, and he converts them.

But he’s also deficient as a defender and team rebounder. A silver ling: He’s active defensively. If he improves his awareness and focus on that end, he could turn into an acceptable defender.

That’ll largely determine whether this contract is worth it.