Report: Utah adds shooting, agrees to deal with Bojan Bogdanovic for four-years, $73 million

Utah has been one of the most aggressive teams this off-season — and is going to be a real threat in the West next season because of it. They upgraded at the point guard spot with the trade for Mike Conley out of Memphis.

Now they have added Indiana’s 6’8″ sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. That was rumored before, and now Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting it as an agreed to deal.

Indiana's Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a four-year, $73M deal with the Utah Jazz, league sources tells EPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

To make this move the Jazz need to either trade or just not pick up the option on Derrick Favors and his $16.9 million contract. He was a favorite in Utah, and he played well as a backup to Rudy Gobert, but Bogdanovic brings the kind of floor-spacing shooting — and some wing defense — that the Jazz could use.

Bogdanovic is the kind of player front office and NBA junkies know and love, but he has slid under the radar of casual fans. This is a good pickup. Yes, he has a similar style of game to Joe Ingles, but can a team have too many of those kinds of shooters/smart players on the wing?

Bogdanovic averaged 18 points a game for Indiana last season and shot 42.5 percent from three. Fans might remember him as the guy the Pacers put on LeBron James a couple of years ago in the playoffs (and he did a respectable job, considering).

Utah may roll out a starting lineup of Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Ingles, Bogdanovic, and Gobert. That’s a four-out lineup that is going to put up some points, something Jazz have struggled with in recent seasons.