Report: Utah adds shooting, agrees to deal with Bojan Bogdanovic for four-years, $73 million

Utah has been one of the most aggressive teams this off-season — and is going to be a real threat in the West next season because of it. They upgraded at the point guard spot with the trade for Mike Conley out of Memphis.
Now they have added Indiana’s 6’8″ sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. That was rumored before, and now Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting it as an agreed to deal.
To make this move the Jazz need to either trade or just not pick up the option on Derrick Favors and his $16.9 million contract. He was a favorite in Utah, and he played well as a backup to Rudy Gobert, but Bogdanovic brings the kind of floor-spacing shooting — and some wing defense — that the Jazz could use.
Bogdanovic is the kind of player front office and NBA junkies know and love, but he has slid under the radar of casual fans. This is a good pickup. Yes, he has a similar style of game to Joe Ingles, but can a team have too many of those kinds of shooters/smart players on the wing?
Bogdanovic averaged 18 points a game for Indiana last season and shot 42.5 percent from three. Fans might remember him as the guy the Pacers put on LeBron James a couple of years ago in the playoffs (and he did a respectable job, considering).
Utah may roll out a starting lineup of Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Ingles, Bogdanovic, and Gobert. That’s a four-out lineup that is going to put up some points, something Jazz have struggled with in recent seasons.
The Bucks are losing starting combo guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Pacers.
Their replacement is coming from within – George Hill.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The Bucks don’t currently project to have enough cap room to make this signing, but there are several ways to get there. Among the possibilities:
- Milwaukee trades Ersan Ilyasova
- Milwaukee trades Jon Leuer
- Milwaukee stretches Leuer
- Milwaukee renounces the trade exception for Brogdon (which will be for half his starting salary)
- Brook Lopez has unlikely bonuses in his contract that would create extra cap flexibility
- Hill has unlikely bonuses in his contract that would create extra cap flexibility
- Lopez and Hill’s deals aren’t worth the precise amounts reported
One move the Bucks can’t make: Stretching Hill, whom they’re waiving before re-signing. They wouldn’t be allowed to re-sign him.
Stretching Leuer appears most likely, but wouldn’t be enough alone. So keep an eye on the other possibilities.
Hill played exceptionally well in the playoffs. Keeping him will allow Milwaukee – which is also re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez – to maintain continuity. But Hill is also 33. He won’t remain as productive as he was last postseason.
Overall, this is an OK signing for a team trying to win now. Perhaps importantly to Bucks ownership, it’s also a cheaper route than retaining Brogdon.
Thomas Bryant was a rare bright spot in the Wizards’ dreary season.
They’ll keep him around.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Bryant spent much of last season as Washington’s starting center. He could retain that role with Dwight Howard a huge unknown.
The 21-year-old Bryant plays with a lot of energy. He creates opportunities at the rim by running hard, and he converts them.
But he’s also deficient as a defender and team rebounder. A silver ling: He’s active defensively. If he improves his awareness and focus on that end, he could turn into an acceptable defender.
That’ll largely determine whether this contract is worth it.
After a season in Charlotte where his stock went up — he averaged 15.3 points per game and was an above average wing player, a position of need around the league — Jeremy Lamb cashed in.
Lamb is jumping to the Indiana Pacers on a three-year deal that averages more than $10 million a season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Lamb likely will start at the two until Victor Oladipo returns (Christmas?), and even then he will get plenty of minutes off the bench plus he can play some three to spell T.J. Warren. Lamb is still going to get a lot of touches and shots in Indiana.
The Pacers took a hit losing Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency, but adding Malcolm Brogdon and Lamb is a good shift to make up for it, adding a scoring point guard who could fit well next to Oladipo. The key for the Pacers now is just to get their star healthy again.
Knicks fans may not have loved how the first day of free agency has shaken out — with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving choosing to play for the hipsters in Williamsburg over them — but they are going to love watching Julius Randle play.
The Knicks had their eye on Randle and now have agreed to terms with the high-energy bully forward reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The deal is team friendly.
Randle averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds a game last season in New Orleans, although he hunted those numbers a bit (especially after Anthony Davis sidelined himself). Randle has a throwback game, he uses his strength and athleticism to bully his way to the rim, but he also shot 34.4 percent from three. The Pelicans were willing to let him walk after drafting Zion Williamson.
Randle should fit with the young Knicks such as R.J. Barrett, Kevin Knox, and Mitchel Robinson. We’ll see how the Knicks choose to round out their roster, but this is a nice fallback pickup.