Report: Tobias Harris re-signing with 76ers for five years, $180M

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Clippers traded a haul to get Tobias Harris on an expiring contract.

They couldn’t let him leave now.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Tobias Harris plans to sign a five-year, $180M deal to return to Philadelphia, his agent and father of Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management International (https://t.co/gcG6cfC4JG) tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

This isn’t quite Harris’ max ($189,903,600 over five years). But it’s more than his max with another team ($140,790,600 over four years).

Harris is a talented offensive player, and he’s just 26. This deal should age well.

Some of his creation ability went to waste on a team with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler. But Harris’ shooting ability helped him blend.

And Philadelphia might not keep Butler. He remains an unrestricted free agent. With Harris already in the fold, the 76ers have more leverage now with Butler. They won’t be as desperate to keep the unsigned wing.

The 76ers can hold Harris at $22,200,000 against the cap then exceed the cap to re-sign him. They could re-sign Butler. Or they could open $37,505,179 in cap space to use on someone else. Al Horford, perhaps?

That money could also be useful in acquiring someone in a Butler sign-and-trade with the Heat or Rockets.