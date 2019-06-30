Report: Terrence Ross signs four-year, $54 million deal to return to Magic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terrence Ross is heading back to the Orlando Magic.

As free agency opened on Sunday afternoon, Ross was reported to have signed a new four-year, $54 million deal with his current team. It was the big pay day that the Portland native has been searching for, and one that came after a great year for Ross.

Ross, 28, was an excellent spot-up shooter and pick-and-roll ball-handler for Orlando last year. He’s still an average defender, but he’s reasonable on that end of the floor and his contract isn’t exorbitant.

Via Twitter:

Free agent Terrence Ross has agreed to a four-year, $54M deal to return to the Orlando Magic, CAA agent Aaron Mintz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Orlando made the playoffs in the Eastern Conference last season, and it looks like they want to keep some of their core players. Ross was a vital wing for the Magic, and his new contract comes on the heels of a report that Nikola Vucevic will also be returning to Central Florida.

Ross’s deal puts the Magic in a bit of a sticky cap situation for this year, but moving forward the team should have some open space over the next two seasons to add some improvement around their core.