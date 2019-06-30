Report: Sixers to re-sign Mike Scott to two-year deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to need shooting next season, particularly with JJ Redick now playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Sunday as free agency got underway, Philly re-signed Mike Scott to a two-year deal worth $9.8 million.

Scott played 27 games last season for the 76ers and shot 41 percent from 3-point range.

Via Twitter:

Sources: Free agent Mike Scott has agreed to a two-year, $9.8M deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Scott was an excellent spot-up shooter, participating as a gunner in 41.7 percent of his possessions last season, according to Synergy. Scott shot a great percentage in that role, and he’ll be needed next year as the Sixers try to make up for the lost shooting Redick would have provided.

Meanwhile, Philly will probably have one of the tallest starting fives in the NBA next year now that Al Horford has signed on to play power forward.

The East is going to be wild.