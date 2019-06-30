Getty

Report: Rodney Hood returns to Blazers on two-year deal

By Dane DelgadoJun 30, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT
The Portland Trail Blazers lost Al-Farouq Aminu to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Rumors around Portland were that they wanted Aminu back on their taxpayer mid-level exception, but he got much more than that.

As such, general manager Neil Olshey made a crucial decision to re-sign free agent Rodney Hood.

According to multiple reports, Hood will return to the Rose City on a two-year deal. We have conflicting information at this time about the terms of Hood’s return — Adrian Wojnarowski has suggested Hood’s deal is worth $16 million, but The Athletic’s Jason Quick has reported that Hood is taking Portland’s full taxpayer MLE of $5.7 million starting next year.

In either case, keeping Hood in Portland is the right move for Portland. The team has desperately needed more shooting, largely because of the role of Aminu in the starting lineup. Hood was a great mid-season addition last year at the trade deadline, and combined with Kent Bazemore he should allow for more space for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

In the playoffs, teams have been able to clamp down on Portland’s star guards because of the lack of shooting at the wing for the Blazers. Both Aminu and Moe Harkless struggled last year in the postseason, and the weakness in Portland was the same as it has always been.

Having both Bazemore and Hood on the roster should help Portland’s 3-point shooting woes, as well as make it harder for trapping defenders to sag off of the Blazers wing players to help out on Lillard and McCollum.

Hood is a reasonable defender, and played well enough on offense to earn him a spot as a favorite within the hearts of Portland fans.

Hood also said that he found his love of the game again while playing in Portland, and perhaps that led to his decision to re-sign with the Blazers.

This is the time to take advantage of things in the Western Conference with Kevin Durant heading to the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors looking significantly weaker.

Olshey and his Blazers are looking to make a splash, and I’m not so sure they are done dealing just yet. Portland could be very active in the trade market moving forward, and the Blazers will be contenders for the Western Conference Finals yet again.

Report: Bucks re-signing George Hill for three years, $29 million

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
The Bucks are losing starting combo guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Pacers.

Their replacement is coming from within – George Hill.

The Bucks don’t currently project to have enough cap room to make this signing, but there are several ways to get there. Among the possibilities:

  • Milwaukee trades Ersan Ilyasova
  • Milwaukee trades Jon Leuer
  • Milwaukee stretches Leuer
  • Milwaukee renounces the trade exception for Brogdon (which will be for half his starting salary)
  • Brook Lopez has unlikely bonuses in his contract that would create extra cap flexibility
  • Hill has unlikely bonuses in his contract that would create extra cap flexibility
  • Lopez and Hill’s deals aren’t worth the precise amounts reported

One move the Bucks can’t make: Stretching Hill, whom they’re waiving before re-signing. They wouldn’t be allowed to re-sign him.

Stretching Leuer appears most likely, but wouldn’t be enough alone. So keep an eye on the other possibilities.

Hill played exceptionally well in the playoffs. Keeping him will allow Milwaukee – which is also re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez – to maintain continuity. But Hill is also 33. He won’t remain as productive as he was last postseason.

Overall, this is an OK signing for a team trying to win now. Perhaps importantly to Bucks ownership, it’s also a cheaper route than retaining Brogdon.

Report: Wizards re-signing Thomas Bryant to three-year, $25 million contract

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
Thomas Bryant was a rare bright spot in the Wizards’ dreary season.

They’ll keep him around.

Bryant spent much of last season as Washington’s starting center. He could retain that role with Dwight Howard a huge unknown.

The 21-year-old Bryant plays with a lot of energy. He creates opportunities at the rim by running hard, and he converts them.

But he’s also deficient as a defender and team rebounder. A silver ling: He’s active defensively. If he improves his awareness and focus on that end, he could turn into an acceptable defender.

That’ll largely determine whether this contract is worth it.

Report: Jeremy Lamb agrees to three-year, $31.5 million contract with Pacers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT
After a season in Charlotte where his stock went up — he averaged 15.3 points per game and was an above average wing player, a position of need around the league — Jeremy Lamb cashed in.

Lamb is jumping to the Indiana Pacers on a three-year deal that averages more than $10 million a season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lamb likely will start at the two until Victor Oladipo returns (Christmas?), and even then he will get plenty of minutes off the bench plus he can play some three to spell T.J. Warren. Lamb is still going to get a lot of touches and shots in Indiana.

The Pacers took a hit losing Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency, but adding Malcolm Brogdon and Lamb is a good shift to make up for it, adding a scoring point guard who could fit well next to Oladipo. The key for the Pacers now is just to get their star healthy again.

Report: Julius Randle headed to Knicks, agrees to three-year, $63 million contract

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT
Knicks fans may not have loved how the first day of free agency has shaken out — with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving choosing to play for the hipsters in Williamsburg over them — but they are going to love watching Julius Randle play.

The Knicks had their eye on Randle and now have agreed to terms with the high-energy bully forward reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal is team friendly.

Randle averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds a game last season in New Orleans, although he hunted those numbers a bit (especially after Anthony Davis sidelined himself). Randle has a throwback game, he uses his strength and athleticism to bully his way to the rim, but he also shot 34.4 percent from three. The Pelicans were willing to let him walk after drafting Zion Williamson.

Randle should fit with the young Knicks such as R.J. Barrett, Kevin Knox, and Mitchel Robinson. We’ll see how the Knicks choose to round out their roster, but this is a nice fallback pickup.