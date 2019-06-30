Report: Pelicans trading for Jazz big Derrick Favors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jazz are making a couple expensive moves that require cap space – trading for Mike Conley and signing Bojan Bogdanovic.

That means Utah must shed Derrick Favors and his unguaranteed $17.65 million salary.

Tony Jones of The Athletic:

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded for Derrick Favors, League Sources tell The Athletic — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 1, 2019

Assets in picks are going back to the Utah Jazz in the New Orleans Pelicans deal, League Sources tell The Athletic. NO takes Derrick into cap space — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 1, 2019

Utah essentially had to waive Favors if not trading him. New Orleans has enough cap space to claim him.

But the Pelicans want to make sure they got Favors without a worse team claiming him first. So, they’re willing to surrender an asset.

It probably won’t be much, because the Jazz so clearly had to move on from Favors. But they’d rather get something than nothing.

Favors is a nice player, and he comes without a salary commitment beyond next season. He’ll likely start at center, though rookies Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes should also play the position.

Utah replaces Favors with the cheaper Ed Davis.