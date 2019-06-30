Report: Knicks to sign Taj Gibson to two-year, $20 million deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Knicks didn’t get anyone they wanted, but they did get an old player far over his market value, so not all is lost.

Wait, what?

New York landed Julius Randle earlier on Sunday after missing out on Kevin Durant. Knicks fans — calm as they often are — were beside themselves. The team traded Kristaps Porzingis, the franchise cornerstone, for cap space in the summer of 2019.

Now they have Randle and… Taj Gibson.

According to multiple reports, the Knicks signed Gibson to a two-year, $20 million deal. Gibson last played with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and at age 34 he will be the oldest player on the team.

Via Twitter:

Taj Gibson has agreed to a two-year, $20M deal with the Knicks, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Gibson seems like the kind of player you would add to a Conference Final-hopeful roster, not the kind to fill out cap space as you bumble along another year of insignificance in the greatest city in North America.

But Knicks fans are used to this by now, and there’s no reason to be surprised. Heck, New York even released a statement apologizing to fans for how poorly free agency has gone for them.

Via Twitter:

Statement from Knicks president Steve Mills: pic.twitter.com/2GnBHHmvT6 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

How badly do you think Adam Silver wants to get James Dolan to sell the Knicks? The team is run like a frozen banana stand.