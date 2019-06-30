Report: Knicks to sign Taj Gibson to two-year, $20 million deal

The New York Knicks didn’t get anyone they wanted, but they did get an old player far over his market value, so not all is lost.
Wait, what?
New York landed Julius Randle earlier on Sunday after missing out on Kevin Durant. Knicks fans — calm as they often are — were beside themselves. The team traded Kristaps Porzingis, the franchise cornerstone, for cap space in the summer of 2019.
Now they have Randle and… Taj Gibson.
According to multiple reports, the Knicks signed Gibson to a two-year, $20 million deal. Gibson last played with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and at age 34 he will be the oldest player on the team.
Gibson seems like the kind of player you would add to a Conference Final-hopeful roster, not the kind to fill out cap space as you bumble along another year of insignificance in the greatest city in North America.
But Knicks fans are used to this by now, and there’s no reason to be surprised. Heck, New York even released a statement apologizing to fans for how poorly free agency has gone for them.
How badly do you think Adam Silver wants to get James Dolan to sell the Knicks? The team is run like a frozen banana stand.
Klay Thompson will get his desired max contract from the Warriors (five years, $189,903,600).
But he didn’t get every term in his favor.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic:
Golden State faces major changes with Kevin Durant heading to the Nets and Thompson out with a torn ACL. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala will probably keep the team winning. But Green and Iguodala are entering the final years of their contracts. Green wants a big raise, and Iguodala is aging. That all creates plenty of uncertainty.
Without a player option and no-trade clause, Thompson will have less control of his situation.
That’s probably worth it to secure so much money, especially while the 29-year-old is sidelined by a major injury.
The Jazz are making a couple expensive moves that require cap space – trading for Mike Conley and signing Bojan Bogdanovic.
That means Utah must shed Derrick Favors and his unguaranteed $17.65 million salary.
Tony Jones of The Athletic:
Utah essentially had to waive Favors if not trading him. New Orleans has enough cap space to claim him.
But the Pelicans want to make sure they got Favors without a worse team claiming him first. So, they’re willing to surrender an asset.
It probably won’t be much, because the Jazz so clearly had to move on from Favors. But they’d rather get something than nothing.
Favors is a nice player, and he comes without a salary commitment beyond next season. He’ll likely start at center, though rookies Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes should also play the position.
Utah replaces Favors with the cheaper Ed Davis.
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to need shooting next season, particularly with JJ Redick now playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Sunday as free agency got underway, Philly re-signed Mike Scott to a two-year deal worth $9.8 million.
Scott played 27 games last season for the 76ers and shot 41 percent from 3-point range.
Scott was an excellent spot-up shooter, participating as a gunner in 41.7 percent of his possessions last season, according to Synergy. Scott shot a great percentage in that role, and he’ll be needed next year as the Sixers try to make up for the lost shooting Redick would have provided.
Meanwhile, Philly will probably have one of the tallest starting fives in the NBA next year now that Al Horford has signed on to play power forward.
The East is going to be wild.
Update: Jared Weiss of The Athletic:
That report of the Heat trading Goran Dragic to the Mavericks? Never mind.
But Dallas will still help Miami facilitate the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, which will send Josh Richardson to the 76ers and required Miami to unload more salary.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Kelly Olynyk ($13,067,885 salary next season, $13,598,243 player option the following season) is an expensive stretch big, but he’s cheaper than Dragic.
Derrick Jones Jr. ($1,645,357 salary next season) is an athletic energy forward.
I wouldn’t take that combination without a sweetener, and maybe the Mavericks got one. Or maybe Dallas just liked Olynyk and Jones that much.