Report: Klay Thompson re-signing with Warriors on max deal without player option, no-trade clause

Klay Thompson will get his desired max contract from the Warriors (five years, $189,903,600).

But he didn’t get every term in his favor.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Source: It's a full five-year max for Klay Thompson, not a 4+1. No player option on the fifth year. No 'no trade' clause. Just like the Steph Curry contract a couple summers ago. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 1, 2019

Golden State faces major changes with Kevin Durant heading to the Nets and Thompson out with a torn ACL. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala will probably keep the team winning. But Green and Iguodala are entering the final years of their contracts. Green wants a big raise, and Iguodala is aging. That all creates plenty of uncertainty.

Without a player option and no-trade clause, Thompson will have less control of his situation.

That’s probably worth it to secure so much money, especially while the 29-year-old is sidelined by a major injury.