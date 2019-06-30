Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Kings signing Harrison Barnes (four years, $85M), Dewayne Dedmon (three years, $40M)

By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Kings will re-sign Harrison Barnes to a huge contract… and still have enough money left to get a starting center in Dewayne Dedmon.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

That’s a lot for Barnes, but at least the Kings did it in a smart way – spending more now, when their money doesn’t go as far. This franchise is only beginning to shed its reputation as “basketball hell.” Free agents frequently spurn Sacramento. As De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Bogdan Bogdanovic lead the next era, the Kings could become far more appealing down the road. And because of Barnes’ contract structure, they’ll have more flexibility then.

If Barnes’ deal is as frontloaded as possible

  • 2019-20: $24,147,727
  • 2020-21: $22,215,909
  • 2021-22: $20,284,091
  • 2022-23: $18,352,273

That’s also a lot of money for Dedmon. But the fit looks strong, and again, I’m not sure the Kings had a better way to use their cap space.

The 29-year-old Dedmon should provide an immediate upgrade at center. If his young teammates are ready to take the next step, he could make the difference between making the playoffs and not. Dedmon is a good defender who shoots 3s and just generally plays hard.

This makes it more likely incumbent starting center Willie Cauley-Stein will get his wish with Sacramento pulling his qualifying offer and making him an unrestricted free agent. But the Kings have enough cap room to sign Barnes and Demon and keep Cauley-Stein restricted.

Report: Utah adds shooting, agrees to deal with Bojan Bogdanovic for four-years, $73 million

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Utah has been one of the most aggressive teams this off-season — and is going to be a real threat in the West next season because of it. They upgraded at the point guard spot with the trade for Mike Conley out of Memphis.

Now they have added Indiana’s 6’8″ sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. That was rumored before, and now Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting it as an agreed to deal.

To make this move the Jazz need to either trade or just not pick up the option on Derrick Favors and his $16.9 million contract. He was a favorite in Utah, and he played well as a backup to Rudy Gobert, but Bogdanovic brings the kind of floor-spacing shooting — and some wing defense — that the Jazz could use.

Bogdanovic is the kind of player front office and NBA junkies know and love, but he has slid under the radar of casual fans. This is a good pickup. Yes, he has a similar style of game to Joe Ingles, but can a team have too many of those kinds of shooters/smart players on the wing?

Bogdanovic averaged 18 points a game for Indiana last season and shot 42.5 percent from three. Fans might remember him as the guy the Pacers put on LeBron James a couple of years ago in the playoffs (and he did a respectable job, considering).

Utah may roll out a starting lineup of Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Ingles, Bogdanovic, and Gobert. That’s a four-out lineup that is going to put up some points, something Jazz have struggled with in recent seasons.

Report: Bucks signing-and-trading Malcolm Brogdon to Pacers on four-year, $85M contract

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bucks took care of business with Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon.

Milwaukee will let its other starting free agent – Malcolm Brogdon – get away, but only after leveraging his restricted rights into a return.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

David Aldridge of The Athletic:

This could work well for Brogdon and Pacers.

Brogdon has sounded like he’d prefer to play point guard, the position he’ll seemingly play in Indiana. In Milwaukee, Brogdon primarily played shooting guard next to Eric Bledsoe. This is also a lot of money for the former second-round pick who spent his first few seasons earning near the minimum.

Indiana will get the 26-year-old Brogdon through his prime. He can shoot, handle the ball and defend. He should fit well with Victor Oladipo in the backcourt.

But that’s still a lot of money for Brogdon considering his long-term health concerns.

So, on a value basis, it could be reasonable for the Bucks to prefer the picks to Brogdon (depending on pick protection). But Milwaukee should be aiming to contend around Giannis Antetokounmpo right now. Future picks can’t help with that. Perhaps, those picks will eventually get flipped for an actual player who helps the Bucks compete this season.

It’s impossible to overlook the luxury-tax ramifications of this move. This is the cheap route. Milwaukee might have ulterior motives other than building the strongest roster.

That’s risky as Antetokounmpo approaches his super-max decision.

The Bucks now need a starting guard. Maybe they’ll re-sign George Hill. The mid-level exception is available. But it’s still unknown just how much ownership is willing to spend.

Report: Al-Farouq Aminu to sign with Magic for 3 years, $29 million

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJun 30, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Al-Farouq Aminu will not be returning to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Reports broke on Sunday that Aminu had signed a 3-year, $29 million contract with the Orlando Magic. He will join a team that finished 8th in defensive rating last season and was a playoff entrant last season out east.

Via Twitter:

The Nigerian forward had an up-and-down season last year for Portland, playing well defensively but not making up for his contributions on the offensive side of the ball. Aminu ended up being a serious hazard on offense. He was often camped out in the corner acting as a release valve for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but couldn’t make enough of it.

He shot 34 percent on 3-pointers in the corners according to Cleaning the Glass. That wasn’t good enough, and it was exacerbated by the fact that Aminu acted as a spot-up shooter 47 percent of the time on offense — a hugely disproportionate amount — according to Synergy.

Those numbers alone tell you how much the Blazers needed him to be a better-than-average shooter from the corners, which he wasn’t. The geometry of Portland’s offense was such that Aminu’s shooting (and the streakiness of said shooting) could mean winning a game handily or losing via double-digits.

Aminu should be a good enough defender for the Magic moving forward. It’s also possible that they will need to rely on him less as a shooter in the corner, and more as a cutter in transition where he thrives. He can’t really dribble the ball, either, so he’s not going to be a useful player in the pick-and-roll game.

Contextually this makes sense for both teams. Rumor around Portland was that the team wanted to get Aminu back for their taxpayer mid-level exception. We also heard rumors that Aminu wanted north of $10 million per season, which is right around where he landed with his new contract in Orlando.

It was a good experiment for a while in Rip City, and a 37 percent year from 3-point range last season felt like it could have been a tipping point. But things never materialized, Aminu regressed back to his averages. He didn’t deserve a big raise, even in a market that’s overinflated. He got a little bit of a boost up from Orlando, and now the Blazers will have to figure out their big man rotation moving forward.

Rodney Hood is reportedly returning to the Blazers on a two-year deal, so he and Kent Bazemore should add some 3-point shooting where Aminu was lacking last year.

Report: Trevor Ariza headed to Sacramento, agrees to two-year, $25 million contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Sacramento Kings, your entertaining league-pass favorite from last season, is serious about making the playoffs this season (and ending the longest postseason drought in the NBA).

To that end, they are adding wing depth and veteran leadership in the form of Trevor Ariza, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ariza averaged 14.1 points per game after being traded to the Wizards last season. He’s a solid veteran that new coach Luke Walton can trust with minutes.

The Kings have re-signed Harrison Barnes, who played more at the three last season for the Kings but may be pushed into service at the four considering Bogdan Bogdanovic and now Ariza also need minutes on the wing. That said, the Kings now have a lot of athletic depth to go with the speed of De'Aaron Fox and the shooting of Buddy Hield. The Kings also have added Dewayne Dedmon at the five to pair with the improving Harry Giles and anyone else they might sign.

The Kings are going to be fun again next season. And good.