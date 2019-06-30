Report: Julius Randle headed to Knicks, agrees to three-year, $63 million contract

Knicks fans may not have loved how the first day of free agency has shaken out — with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving choosing to play for the hipsters in Williamsburg over them — but they are going to love watching Julius Randle play.
The Knicks had their eye on Randle and now have agreed to terms with the high-energy bully forward reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The deal is team friendly.
Randle averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds a game last season in New Orleans, although he hunted those numbers a bit (especially after Anthony Davis sidelined himself). Randle has a throwback game, he uses his strength and athleticism to bully his way to the rim, but he also shot 34.4 percent from three. The Pelicans were willing to let him walk after drafting Zion Williamson.
Randle should fit with the young Knicks such as R.J. Barrett, Kevin Knox, and Mitchel Robinson. We’ll see how the Knicks choose to round out their roster, but this is a nice fallback pickup.
The Bucks are losing starting combo guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Pacers.
Their replacement is coming from within – George Hill.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The Bucks don’t currently project to have enough cap room to make this signing, but there are several ways to get there. Among the possibilities:
- Milwaukee trades Ersan Ilyasova
- Milwaukee trades Jon Leuer
- Milwaukee stretches Leuer
- Milwaukee renounces the trade exception for Brogdon (which will be for half his starting salary)
- Brook Lopez has unlikely bonuses in his contract that would create extra cap flexibility
- Hill has unlikely bonuses in his contract that would create extra cap flexibility
- Lopez and Hill’s deals aren’t worth the precise amounts reported
One move the Bucks can’t make: Stretching Hill, whom they’re waiving before re-signing. They wouldn’t be allowed to re-sign him.
Stretching Leuer appears most likely, but wouldn’t be enough alone. So keep an eye on the other possibilities.
Hill played exceptionally well in the playoffs. Keeping him will allow Milwaukee – which is also re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez – to maintain continuity. But Hill is also 33. He won’t remain as productive as he was last postseason.
Overall, this is an OK signing for a team trying to win now. Perhaps importantly to Bucks ownership, it’s also a cheaper route than retaining Brogdon.
Thomas Bryant was a rare bright spot in the Wizards’ dreary season.
They’ll keep him around.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Bryant spent much of last season as Washington’s starting center. He could retain that role with Dwight Howard a huge unknown.
The 21-year-old Bryant plays with a lot of energy. He creates opportunities at the rim by running hard, and he converts them.
But he’s also deficient as a defender and team rebounder. A silver ling: He’s active defensively. If he improves his awareness and focus on that end, he could turn into an acceptable defender.
That’ll largely determine whether this contract is worth it.
After a season in Charlotte where his stock went up — he averaged 15.3 points per game and was an above average wing player, a position of need around the league — Jeremy Lamb cashed in.
Lamb is jumping to the Indiana Pacers on a three-year deal that averages more than $10 million a season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Lamb likely will start at the two until Victor Oladipo returns (Christmas?), and even then he will get plenty of minutes off the bench plus he can play some three to spell T.J. Warren. Lamb is still going to get a lot of touches and shots in Indiana.
The Pacers took a hit losing Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency, but adding Malcolm Brogdon and Lamb is a good shift to make up for it, adding a scoring point guard who could fit well next to Oladipo. The key for the Pacers now is just to get their star healthy again.
On a day where some players are getting outsized contracts, others are steals for their respective teams.
Guys like Tobias Harris — who got an incredible $180 million — stand in comparison to the one the Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly giving to Rodney Hood. Now, the San Antonio Spurs appear to be bargain hunting as well.
According to multiple reports, the Spurs will sign DeMarre Carroll to a 2-year, $12 million deal. Carroll will take up San Antonio’s mid-level exception and their last guaranteed roster spot.
Via Twitter:
Although he’s aging, Carroll is a good addition to this Spurs team. He’s not going to cost very much, and he was a good spot-up shooter last season, where he saw 40.5 percent of his offensive possessions according to Synergy.
Defense is where Carroll has started to slip, particularly against the pick-and-roll. But it’s likely that Carroll will see a decreased role in San Antonio, and the Spurs have a better defensive system than just about anyone. If there’s a coaching staff that can scheme to hide a player’s weakness there, it’s San Antonio’s.
This isn’t the biggest news of the day, but it is the kind of team building we expect to see from franchises like the Spurs, who are trying to contend in a wide open Western Conference now that Kevin Durant is headed to the Brooklyn Nets.