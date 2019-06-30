Report: Jeremy Lamb agrees to three-year, $31.5 million contract with Pacers

After a season in Charlotte where his stock went up — he averaged 15.3 points per game and was an above average wing player, a position of need around the league — Jeremy Lamb cashed in.

Lamb is jumping to the Indiana Pacers on a three-year deal that averages more than $10 million a season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Jeremy Lamb agreed to a three-year, $31.5M deal with Indiana, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Lamb likely will start at the two until Victor Oladipo returns (Christmas?), and even then he will get plenty of minutes off the bench plus he can play some three to spell T.J. Warren. Lamb is still going to get a lot of touches and shots in Indiana.

The Pacers took a hit losing Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency, but adding Malcolm Brogdon and Lamb is a good shift to make up for it, adding a scoring point guard who could fit well next to Oladipo. The key for the Pacers now is just to get their star healthy again.