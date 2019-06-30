Report: Heat trading Goran Dragic to Mavericks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Update: The Heat will instead trade Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr., not Goran Dragic, to the Mavericks.

To match salary in a Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade, the Heat had to deal more than just Josh Richardson (to the 76ers).

Miami will also send Goran Dragic to the Mavericks and unite him fellow Slovenian Luka Doncic.

Tim Cato of The Athletic:

The Mavericks have traded for Miami's Goran Dragic, multiple sources confirm. Dragic is the only other Slovenian in the league, and was roommates with Luka Doncic during Slovenia's 2017 EuroBasket run. — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) July 1, 2019

We’ll see whether the Mavericks gave up any positive assets. This could be just a nice right-time, right-place get.

Dragic is a solid starting point guard. But he’s sort of old (33) and expensive ($19,217,900 salary on expiring contract).

Butler becomes Miami’s best player. But when considering how his production helps the Heat, don’t forget they’re losing Richardson and Dragic. That cuts into what Butler adds.