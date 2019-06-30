Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Celtics, Nets, Hornets discussing sign-and-trade with Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Terry Rozier

By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2019
Kyrie Irving is reportedly set to leave the Celtics for the Nets. Al Horford also made clear he was done with Boston. So, the Celtics were planning to use the resulting cap space on Kemba Walker, which would push out Terry Rozier.

But what if Horford wants to stay in Boston?

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Acquiring Walker in a sign-and-trade would allow the Celtics to remain over the cap. They could keep Horford’s cap hold on the books then use his Bird Rights to re-sign him. They’d also have access to the mid-level exception.

By losing Walker, the Hornets will get breathing room below the luxury tax. But they’d still be over the cap, leaving the $9,258,000 mid-level exception to sign outside free agents. Trading for Rozier could give Charlotte a better point guard than the mid-level exception would draw.

The big challenge will be getting Brooklyn to participate. They have enough cap space to sign Irving outright. Doing a sign-and-trade would help an Eastern Conference competitor. The Nets will need significant draft picks as enticement.

Even if the Celtics offer that and handle the base-year-compensation issues with Irving, Rozier and Walker (which is why both Irving and Rozier would have to be involved), Boston would be hard-capped this season. A team that acquires a player in a sign-and-trade is hard-capped at $138,928,000. The Celtics could sign Walker and Horford and keep their team salary below that threshold, but there’s not much breathing room.

Report: Damian Lillard to sign supermax deal worth $195 million

By Dane DelgadoJun 30, 2019
Damian Lillard is well on his way to being the best Portland Trail Blazer of all time. He might be there already. Now, Lillard is about to be the highest paid Blazer of all time.

According to multiple reports, Lillard is set to sign a super max contract extension with the Trail Blazers when free agency opens on Sunday worth $196 million over five years. The contract will start in 2021-22 when Lillard’s current deal runs out. Portland’s franchise guard last signed an extension worth $120 million in 2015.

This is a monumental signing for the Blazers, whose leader took them to the Western Conference Finals last year. Lillard adapted well to a new rotation under Terry Stotts, who decided to handcuff him to CJ McCollum in the starting lineup instead of alternating them after the first substitution the way he had the past few seasons.

Lillard’s season was significant, not only from a team perspective. He’s continued to get better, adding crafty moves around the hoop and stealing some of Chris Paul’s foul-seeking techniques.

The postseason showed a marked increase in his defensive ability as well. Lillard made a huge jump in his relative ranking defending the pick-and-roll between the regular season and the playoffs. He also jumped from the 29th percentile guarding spot-up shooters to the 81st percentile, according to Synergy. Lillard appears to be rounding into form as a player, and his supermax deal was never in doubt.

This contract is another chance for the NBA to see if their vaunted 2017 CBA addition was worth it. The supermax has not played out exactly how teams intended. John Wall’s contract looks like a disaster at this point, and Kawhi Leonard simply walked away from his potential supermax with the San Antonio Spurs. And while James Harden and Stephen Curry are certainly worthy of their mega deals, it’s not clear that’ll be the case for Russell Westbrook or Wall by the time their contracts draw to a close.

Much has been made about the supermax eating into too big a chunk of team’s salary cap. The Blazers are already crunched in that regard, but as their contracts start to fall off and as Lillard’s deal kicks in, it’ll further hamper their ability to make free agent additions.

As an aside, it’s been suggested that the NBA make a rule where supermax deals only take up a set cap figure — say, $30 million — and any money above that doesn’t count toward the cap. It might give a better incentive for teams to offer it to players, which the players association would love. It would also allow teams more flexibility to add winning players, which franchises should support.

That would certainly help Portland if it existed here. Lillard’s deal will command him in excess of $50 million during his age 34 season, which is a serious concern. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 but really stands something like 6-foot-1.5, and we know how smaller guards tend to do as they age.

But Portland is at a point where they don’t have any other choice, and Lillard is the face of the franchise. He’s quickly surpassing Brandon Roy as the modern totem of the team in that regard. As a resident of the Rose City and a journalist covering the Blazers, I can tell you that there’s very little reticence to give Lillard that money, no matter the risk.

Now what’s left is for the Blazers to try and put a team around him that can match his current output before Lillard’s salary squeezes Portland’s ability to make additional moves in the years to come.

This was the no-brainer for GM Neil Olshey. Here is where the real work in Rip City begins.

Kevin Durant reportedly will announce free agency decision tonight on “boardroom” Instagram

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019
Kevin Durant is not going to take his time and drag out his decision.

One of the most sought after players in free agency — torn Achilles that sits him a year or not — and a player whose decision will influence a lot of other teams and players, is reportedly going to make his decision Sunday evening on his Boardroom Instagram account, according to multiple reports.

What we don’t know is his choice. Does he stay with the Golden State Warriors and take the money?

Durant also has been linked to both New York teams, most strongly to Brooklyn where he would join Kyrie Irving (a lock to sign with the Nets). He and Jimmy Butler also have been linked as a tandem with the Clippers (although that seems a long shot now).

What Durant chooses could impact the market for Butler and a host of other free agents, and it will leave the teams that miss out looking hard at their Plan B.

At least it’s not going to drag out.

Report: Jimmy Butler will tell Heat he wants to play in Miami

Chris Gardner/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019
What Jimmy Butler wants and what Jimmy Butler has to accept may be two different things.

Or, is Jimmy Butler using Miami to get what he really wants — a full five-year max from Philadelphia?

While Butler is coveted by teams everywhere from Los Angeles to New York — literally — his heart is apparently in Miami, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

In terms of fit and culture, Butler would be perfect in Miami. Whether that actually comes to pass is something else entirely.

The buzz around the league for a while has been that what Butler really wants is a fully guaranteed, five-year, $191 million offer from Philadelphia and that all the other rumors — Miami, a sign-and-trade with Houston, joining Kevin Durant on the Clippers, etc. — are all really about pressuring Philly to give up that money. The Sixers, reportedly and understandably, are hesitant to give a full five years to Butler, who is about to turn 30 and has an injury history.

That said, Philly wants to retain Butler and would only relent to a sign-and-trade if Butler both demanded it and threatened to leave to a third team with cap space if the Sixers did not make the trade. The Lakers and Nets have cap space and interest in Butler, and the Lakers are reportedly being very aggressive now (what that says about their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard is interesting).

With Miami, it will likely take a third team to get a deal done. No way the Sixers agree to take on the salaries of Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside, or Ryan Anderson. Some combination of Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo, and Josh Richardson would work for Philly, but not Miami.

Butler remains one of the real wild cards in free agency, even if what he wants is to be in Miami.

Report: Grizzlies to re-sign Jonas Valanciunas to three-year, $45 million contract

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2019
Jonas Valanciunas declined his $17,617,976 player option with the Grizzlies.

Predictably, he’ll get a lower average salary with more total compensation.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Valanciunas is a capable starting center. He even averaged 20-11-2-2 in 19 games with Memphis after an in-season trade from the Raptors.

But I’m not convinced that production is sustainable over a larger sample. The NBA is also overstocked with solid centers. A $15 million annual salary is high for a middling/low-end starter. To justify this deal, Valanciunas will have to continue to play like he did late last season. And maybe defend better, especially against quicker opponents.

The 27-year-old Valanciunas will likely be a placeholder as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke develop. It’s worth having a veteran big option, especially because Jackson should play plenty of power forward as he gets stronger.

This is just a lot of money for a player like that.

Barring other moves, Memphis is capped out but not too close to the luxury-tax line. This is a prime opportunity to frontload Valanciunas’ deal. Paying Valanciunas more now probably wouldn’t inhibit the Grizzlies’ flexibility this year but could open doors in future years. Of course, that’d require more real dollars sooner. So, ownership might not go for it.