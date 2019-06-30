Getty

Report: Bucks to re-sign Khris Middleton to five-year, $178 million deal

By Dane DelgadoJun 30, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT
The Milwaukee Bucks are running it back. First it was announced on Sunday that Brook Lopez would likely be re-signing with the team to rejoin Giannis Antetokounmpo to try to make another run at the NBA finals in 2020.

Then later in the afternoon it was reported that Milwaukee would bring back combo-guard Khris Middleton on a 5-year, $178 million deal.

This is a great move for the Bucks, who keep a backcourt running mate for point forward and 2019 MVP Antetokounmpo.

Middleton’s extension calls into question what Milwaukee will do with Eric Bledsoe. The team has his Bird rights, and can go over the cap to sign him, but whether he is valuable enough for them at this juncture isn’t clear. Giving Middleton this kind of cash could mean that Milwaukee is looking to go another direction, and away from Bledsoe.

Free agency is starting to heat up, and the best teams in the NBA for next season are starting to form — on paper, at least.

Report: Al-Farouq Aminu to sign with Magic for 3 years, $29 million

By Dane DelgadoJun 30, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
Al-Farouq Aminu will not be returning to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Reports broke on Sunday that Aminu had signed a 3-year, $29 million contract with the Orlando Magic. He will join a team that finished 8th in defensive rating last season and was a playoff entrant last season out east.

The Nigerian forward had an up-and-down season last year for Portland, playing well defensively but not making up for his contributions on the offensive side of the ball. Aminu ended up being a serious hazard on offense. He was often camped out in the corner acting as a release valve for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but couldn’t make enough of it.

He shot 34 percent on 3-pointers in the corners according to Cleaning the Glass. That wasn’t good enough, and it was exacerbated by the fact that Aminu acted as a spot-up shooter 47 percent of the time on offense — a hugely disproportionate amount — according to Synergy.

Those numbers alone tell you how much the Blazers needed him to be a better-than-average shooter from the corners, which he wasn’t. The geometry of Portland’s offense was such that Aminu’s shooting (and the streakiness of said shooting) could mean winning a game handily or losing via double-digits.

Aminu should be a good enough defender for the Magic moving forward. It’s also possible that they will need to rely on him less as a shooter in the corner, and more as a cutter in transition where he thrives. He can’t really dribble the ball, either, so he’s not going to be a useful player in the pick-and-roll game.

Contextually this makes sense for both teams. Rumor around Portland was that the team wanted to get Aminu back for their taxpayer mid-level exception. We also heard rumors that Aminu wanted north of $10 million per season, which is right around where he landed with his new contract in Orlando.

It was a good experiment for a while in Rip City, and a 37 percent year from 3-point range last season felt like it could have been a tipping point. But things never materialized, Aminu regressed back to his averages. He didn’t deserve a big raise, even in a market that’s overinflated. He got a little bit of a boost up from Orlando, and now the Blazers will have to figure out their big man rotation moving forward.

Rodney Hood is reportedly returning to the Blazers on a two-year deal, so he and Kent Bazemore should add some 3-point shooting where Aminu was lacking last year.

Report: Trevor Ariza headed to Sacramento, agrees to two-year, $25 million contract

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
The Sacramento Kings, your entertaining league-pass favorite from last season, is serious about making the playoffs this season (and ending the longest postseason drought in the NBA).

To that end, they are adding wing depth and veteran leadership in the form of Trevor Ariza, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ariza averaged 14.1 points per game after being traded to the Wizards last season. He’s a solid veteran that new coach Luke Walton can trust with minutes.

The Kings have re-signed Harrison Barnes, who played more at the three last season for the Kings but may be pushed into service at the four considering Bogdan Bogdanovic and now Ariza also need minutes on the wing. That said, the Kings now have a lot of athletic depth to go with the speed of De'Aaron Fox and the shooting of Buddy Hield. The Kings also have added Dewayne Dedmon at the five to pair with the improving Harry Giles and anyone else they might sign.

The Kings are going to be fun again next season. And good.

Report: Thaddeus Young signing three-year, $41M contract with Bulls

By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

Thaddeus Young played a leading role on the tough and scrappy Pacers.

That’s the image the Bulls want.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

That’s a reasonable price for Young. He’s a nice all-around player, offensively and defensively.

But he plays power forward like Lauri Markkanen, one of Chicago’s top young players. That’s a complication. Still, they could be versatile enough to play together.

Young is also 31. I’m not sure how well he’ll maintain his productive the next few years. Will Young help the Bulls, who went 22-60 last year, win meaningfully before exiting his prime? The clock is ticking.

The Pacers seemed to know this was coming. They traded for T.J. Warren from the Suns around the draft.

Report: Mavericks lock up Kristaps Porzingis, agree to five-year, $158 contract extension

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT
3 Comments

This was inevitable the day Dallas traded for Kristaps Porzingis, whether he missed all of last season with a torn ACL or not (he did). Heck, at his introductory press conference in Dallas, Porzingis was asked if he planned to stay with the team as a free agent and team Governor Mark Cuban jumped in before Porzingis could answer the question:

“I can answer that for you. Yeah, he does.”

Porzingis and the Mavericks have agreed to a max contract extension of five years, $158 million, as expected, according to multiple reports.

Dallas has made a bet that Porzingis can return to the form of an All-NBA level big man who plays 70+ games a season. The dream is that Porzingis and Luka Doncic become Dallas’ new Steve Nash/Dirk Nowitzki pairing. Porzingis is a 7’3″ unicorn of a big man who can defend inside, run the floor, and knock down threes, and he averaged 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds a game over his career with the Knicks, all while shooting 36.1 percent from three.

It’s a big bet, there is not a lot of history of guys this size bouncing back from ACL injuries, but if it pays off Dallas is going to be a threat to come out of the West within a couple of seasons, and for a long time after that.