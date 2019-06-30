Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Nene opts out of $3.8 million, becomes free agent; Rockets reportedly then talk to JaVale McGee

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The questions for the Houston Rockets at center next season start with Clint Capela — are they going to trade him to try to upgrade on the wing?

Then there are the minutes behind Capela (or whoever starts). Last season Nene gave the Rockets about 13 minutes a night off the bench when healthy, but now he is leaving Houston to test the free agent market, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

We’ll see if that’s a good move financially (or if he just retires, as has been rumored). Nene is a reliable backup center when healthy and on the court, but in a league deep with good centers used sparingly (as the game evolves away from traditional centers) a lot of players such as Nene end up taking the veteran minimum. Maybe he opted out because Nene has a team interested elsewhere for more, maybe he re-signs in Houston, we will see.

If not Nene, the Rockets may turn to JaVale McGee to fill that role, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Those Laker numbers are a little inflated because Los Angeles had to play him and their lineups were constantly in flux, leading to the team leaning on him more than planned. That said, he shot 62.4 percent from the floor and played well, there should be a few teams interested in his services.

Another report Orlando will quickly re-sign Nikola Vucevic, now for four-years, $100 million

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019, 9:57 AM EDT
The minute NBA free agency opens — at 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday this year — there is always a rush of contracts that get announced. Deals that were agreed to, but the calendar had to flip over to the new NBA year. (Tampering? What tampering?)

All-Star center Nikola Vucevic returning to the Orlando Magic will be one of those contracts this year.

We’d heard before the deal was basically done, but here is a second report that it is and will be signed quickly when free agency opens.

The difference between the initially reported four years, $90 million, and the new $100 million figure could be simply in who is doing the telling. Agents always put incentives, likely to be reached or not, in the totals they leak because it makes them look better. We don’t know the structure of this contract yet, such as is the fourth year fully guaranteed.

Sacramento and Boston were among the teams expressing interest in Vucevic. He averaged 20.8 and 12 rebounds a game last season, shooting 36.4 percent from three, and he was the highest rated center last season using ESPN’s Real plus/minus.

Orlando drafted Mo Bamba as its center of the future last year, but his first year in the league showed just how raw and far away he is from reaching that potential (if he can reach it at all, there are doubts). Keeping Vucevic helps Orlando — which won 42 games and made the playoffs last season — stay good while waiting to see how Bamba develops. This is a team with talent on the roster, such as Aaron Gordon and young Jonathan Isaac. If Orlando can upgrade at the point guard position, and their players improve, this team takes a step forward next season.

 

NBA sets salary cap at just over $109 million

Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA set the salary cap for the 2019-20 season at $109.14 million, a raise of just over $7 million from last season.

This is just slightly higher, a few hundred thousand dollars, than the projections the NBA had sent teams during the season.

The tax level will be $132,627,000 and the minimum salary, which is 90 percent of the cap, is $98,226,000. All of those figures are virtually identical to what the league has been projecting for some time.

All the new figures take effect Monday. Teams may begin negotiating with free agents on Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern, and then the league’s annual moratorium begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 1 and continues through noon on July 6. When the moratorium ends, new deals can be signed.

The mid-level exception figures for 2019-20 are $9,258,000 for non-taxpayer teams, $5,718,000 for tax-paying teams and $4,767,000 for teams with salary-cap room.

Report: Jazz could be team to poach Bojan Bogdanovic from Pacers

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2019, 1:40 AM EDT
Bojan Bogdanovic is one of those free agents where, once he signs, casual fans will say, “Who got how much?” but people who watch and know the game will say “That’s a smart signing.”

The Jazz may be that smart team that lures free agent Bogdanovic away from the Pacers, according to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Utah is being very aggressive this summer — and is going to be a real threat in the West next season.

The Jazz are using their cap space to absorb Mike Conley‘s contract in that trade, which means to afford Bogdanovic Utah would not pick up the option on Derrick Favors and his $16.9 million contract.

Adding Bogdanovic would lead to some smaller lineups but with a lot of shooting. The starters could be Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Bogdanovic (as a 6’8″ undersized stretch four), and Rudy Gobert. Offensively that lineup is going to get buckets, but it will put a lot more pressure on Gobert defensively without Favors (although Bogdanovic is a pretty good defender, the Pacers used him on LeBron James a couple of years ago in the playoffs). Gobert is the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, he may be the right guy to put pressure on.

Bogdanovic averaged 18 points a game for Indiana last season and shot 42.5 percent from three, and after Victor Oladipo went down he averaged 20.6 points per game. He is a big sharpshooter who can move the ball, put it on the floor a little, and is exactly the kind of player the Jazz have been looking for.

Indiana has been expected to keep him, and this getting out may mean the Pacers come back with a larger contract offer to retain him. Or, another team could swoop in, Bogdanovic has fans around the league.

Utah, however, seems to be the early frontrunner.

Reports have Derrick Rose destined for the Pistons next season

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Before bone chips in his elbow ended his season, Derrick Rose was back. Not all the way to MVP level back, but the Timberwolves reserve point guard averaged 18 points and 4.3 assists per game, shot 37 percent from three, had a career-high true shooting percentage of 55.7 percent, and was an above-average point guard.

Multiple teams would like to talk to him, but Rose has been on the Pistons’ radar for a while, and now it looks like a deal with get done. Frank Isola of The Athletic broke the news.

Rose made the veteran minimum $2.1 million last season, but that is about to go up somewhere close to $6 million or higher.

Rose is a score-first point guard, but the Pistons lacked scoring off the bench last season and Rose changes that dynamic. He plays a similar style to starter (for now) Reggie Jackson, so the offense doesn’t change dramatically when he comes in.

For the money the Pistons have to spend, this is an upgrade over Ish Smith and a good deal.