AP

Kawhi Leonard will reportedly wait to make his free agency decision

By Dane DelgadoJun 30, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kawhi Leonard is going to ruin your 4th of July. Or make it, depending on who you root for. Book it right now.

The Toronto Raptors superstar has reportedly not met with any teams as free agency opened late on Sunday, and he is preparing to take his time to decide between the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Raptors.

It’s not like Leonard hasn’t had a chance to think about where he might play basketball for the past two years. What’s another 72-96 hours?

Still, there’s no impetus for Leonard to sign right now. He’s not required to do so, and the teams looking to add him to their roster will forego any other decisions until he picks a destination.

We’ve seen this happen before. Gordon Hayward waited until everyone in the collective NBA culturesphere was already six Whiteclaws deep on their uncle’s boat to announce via a Players’ Tribune article he was going to the Boston Celtics.

Leonard — because he is an enigma, wrapped in a mystery, shrouded by cornrows — will inevitably do the same. I can feel it in my bones.

Meanwhile, the prospects for who Leonard will play with has shrunk. The Clippers won’t have many options to add next to Leonard, with both Jimmy Butler and Al Horford finding new destinations in the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.

Leonard’s only other chance to play with mega stars is by joining the Lakers, who have LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That doesn’t feel like the route he’s wanted to go, particularly given how much he seemed to enjoy being the top dog with the Raptors this year.

He would still get the cachet of living in Southern California by joining the Clippers, but get a similar structure as he has with the Raptors right now. L.A. has an excellent front office in place, and he should have real confidence in them building something around him for years to come.

Of course, Leonard could have dragged this whole thing out simply to return to Toronto, with Raptors fans would love. That’s a smart choice at this point given how they, you know, won the NBA Finals this year. But the Raptors will have a hard time staying together over Leonard’s next contract, and that team is getting older.

We still don’t know what Leonard will do even though Sunday was a flurry of activity with big name stars getting huge, max deals. We are once again sitting here on our thumbs, waiting for Leonard to make a decision so we can, finally, mercifully, stop talking about which team he plays for.

All I want to do on the Fourth of July is scarf a bratwurst and eat an amount of potato salad my cardiologist considers “alarming” but I’m going to assume Leonard makes his announcement in a few days when he can be the brightest firework of all.

Looks like we’re going to have to just hang tight until the Board Man decides where he gets paid.

Report: Klay Thompson re-signing with Warriors on max deal without player option, no-trade clause

Rey Josue II/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Klay Thompson will get his desired max contract from the Warriors (five years, $189,903,600).

But he didn’t get every term in his favor.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Golden State faces major changes with Kevin Durant heading to the Nets and Thompson out with a torn ACL. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala will probably keep the team winning. But Green and Iguodala are entering the final years of their contracts. Green wants a big raise, and Iguodala is aging. That all creates plenty of uncertainty.

Without a player option and no-trade clause, Thompson will have less control of his situation.

That’s probably worth it to secure so much money, especially while the 29-year-old is sidelined by a major injury.

Report: Pelicans trading for Jazz big Derrick Favors

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2019, 11:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Jazz are making a couple expensive moves that require cap space – trading for Mike Conley and signing Bojan Bogdanovic.

That means Utah must shed Derrick Favors and his unguaranteed $17.65 million salary.

Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Utah essentially had to waive Favors if not trading him. New Orleans has enough cap space to claim him.

But the Pelicans want to make sure they got Favors without a worse team claiming him first. So, they’re willing to surrender an asset.

It probably won’t be much, because the Jazz so clearly had to move on from Favors. But they’d rather get something than nothing.

Favors is a nice player, and he comes without a salary commitment beyond next season. He’ll likely start at center, though rookies Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes should also play the position.

Utah replaces Favors with the cheaper Ed Davis.

Report: Sixers to re-sign Mike Scott to two-year deal

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJun 30, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to need shooting next season, particularly with JJ Redick now playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Sunday as free agency got underway, Philly re-signed Mike Scott to a two-year deal worth $9.8 million.

Scott played 27 games last season for the 76ers and shot 41 percent from 3-point range.

Via Twitter:

Scott was an excellent spot-up shooter, participating as a gunner in 41.7 percent of his possessions last season, according to Synergy. Scott shot a great percentage in that role, and he’ll be needed next year as the Sixers try to make up for the lost shooting Redick would have provided.

Meanwhile, Philly will probably have one of the tallest starting fives in the NBA next year now that Al Horford has signed on to play power forward.

The East is going to be wild.

Report: Heat trading Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. – not Goran Dragic – to Mavericks

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Update: Jared Weiss of The Athletic:

 

That report of the Heat trading Goran Dragic to the Mavericks? Never mind.

But Dallas will still help Miami facilitate the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, which will send Josh Richardson to the 76ers and required Miami to unload more salary.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Kelly Olynyk ($13,067,885 salary next season, $13,598,243 player option the following season) is an expensive stretch big, but he’s cheaper than Dragic.

Derrick Jones Jr. ($1,645,357 salary next season) is an athletic energy forward.

I wouldn’t take that combination without a sweetener, and maybe the Mavericks got one. Or maybe Dallas just liked Olynyk and Jones that much.