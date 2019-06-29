Associated Press

Warriors will offer Kevin Durant five-year, $221 max contract, and Stephen Curry to help pitch

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors are not letting their superteam break apart without a fight. For one thing, they will re-sign Klay Thompson to a five-year, $191 million contract minutes after free agency opens on Sunday and he will take it (sources say other teams interested in Thompson have backed off any pursuit because they can read the writing on the wall).

The Warriors are also going to offer Kevin Durant a five-year, $221 million max contract — and they will have Stephen Curry in the room to help with the pitch.

Whether Durant is open to the idea of staying is another question, but the Warriors are going to try. That the Warriors were going to try to max out Durant has been an open secret in the NBA for a while, and Saturday Marc Stein of the New York Times talked about it.

The Warriors are going to bring in a not-so-secret weapon to help with their pitch: Curry. From Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

The Warriors’ meeting with Kevin Durant will include a surprise guest in addition to president and general manager Bob Myers. Stephen Curry, according to multiple league sources, is heading to New York as well.

Curry, coming back from his Under Armour tour in Asia, is planning to stop and visit with Durant on the eve of Durant’s free-agent decision — with the official window for all teams to negotiate with free agents opening on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.

Will that be enough? Does Durant want out from the shadow of Curry’s team to carve his own legacy? Is he mad at the Warriors about how his torn Achilles went down (people around him are)?

Durant also has been talking to Kawhi Leonard about teaming up on the Clippers or Knicks. Leonard has other options (the Lakers and a devastating superteam, returning to Toronto where he just won a title), and in a lot of ways Leonard is the kingmaker in this free agency. Durant also could team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

There are a lot of options in front of Durant but do not completely rule out a return to the Bay Area. Durant loves investing in tech companies, he loves winning, and $221 million is a whole lot of money to walk away from (other teams can offer four-years, $164 million).

Kemba Walker reportedly told Hornets he will sign with Celtics when free agency opens

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT
Kemba Walker was an All-NBA Third team guard last season, meaning he was eligible for a five-year, $221 million contract offer from Charlotte. They came in about $61 million below that number.

Walker is headed to Boston. That has built a lot of momentum in recent days and Walker has now told the Hornets that is what will happen on Sunday night, reports Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Walker steps into the point guard space vacated by Kyrie Irving, who appears ready to sign with Brooklyn.

This is a win for the Celtics, who did not bottom out after their plans of landing Anthony Davis to pair with Irving blew up.

For Boston, this signing gives them a good team next season — Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with more experience, probably a healthier and better Gordon Hayward, and better chemistry — although not a contender as currently constructed. The Celtics need help along the front line, and defense likely will be an issue. That said, they are a playoff team and a top-four seed is not out of the question (depending on how a lot of other free agent situations shake out).

The Hornets are rebuilding, and while that may have been the smart long-term play — rather than being stuck in mediocrity for years —  it’s going to be a bumpy ride for a while.

Timberwolves, including Karl-Anthony Towns, reportedly meet with D’Angelo Russell

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for the second star to put next to Karl-Anthony Towns. (Don’t bring up Andrew Wiggins and his contract, it just makes Timberwolves fans glow red with rage.)

How about All-Star D'Angelo Russell?

The Timberwolves — with Towns and aggressive new president Gersson Rosas in the room — are going to meet with the Nets’ restricted free agent, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet with Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell when free agency opens on Sunday, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Timberwolves contingent expected to be present at the meeting: president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, head coach Ryan Saunders and franchise player Karl-Anthony Towns, sources said.

Russell is a restricted free agent, however, if Kyrie Irving commits to Brooklyn as is widely expected, the Nets would rescind their qualifying offer to Russell, making him an unrestricted free agent. (Otherwise, Brooklyn can match any offer, although whether they would match a max is a matter of debate.)

Russell’s agent has been looking everywhere for a team willing to give his player the full $27.5 million max, after finding many teams think his value is a little below that ($22 million to $25 million). Minnesota is going to go all in according to friend-of-PBT Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports.

However, to get that much cap space one of two things needs to happen.

The buzz around the league for a while has been Minnesota had a new home for Andrew Wiggins and his remaining four years, $122 million. There certainly would be sweeteners (picks and/or players) in that deal, but if the Timberwolves can get off Wiggins’ salary they would have the cap space to sign Russell to the max.

The other option is to move both Jeff Teague and Gorgui Dieng to teams that can absorb their salaries and send nothing back. Getting Wiggins out of Minnesota would be the preferred option.

As ESPN’s Zach Lowe has noted, Minnesota was “up to something” and suggested Charlotte as a potential dumping ground for Wiggins after Kemba Walker bolts to Boston.

Russell will have a lot of suitors, but the top two picks in the 2015 NBA Draft could be teaming up in Minnesota.

Reports: Denver picks up $30 million option for Paul Millsap

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT
After surveying the free agency landscape, the Denver Nuggets decided to bank on internal improvement — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be a year older, they add Michael Porter Jr. to the mix, get Gary Harris healthy — and keeping financial flexibility next season and beyond.

The Nuggets are picking up the $30 million option on Paul Millsap‘s contract, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Denver Nuggets have exercised a $30 million option on forward Paul Millsap’s contract for next season, bringing back a key player for the franchise’s pursuit of a Western Conference title, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Denver can keep Millsap, hold onto its $9.2M mid-level exception and still stay out of the luxury tax next season.

The move has been confirmed by Michael Singer of the Denver Post.

The Nuggets had talked to Millsap’s representatives about not picking up his option then re-signing him to a longer-term deal that would have paid less money per year but more money over multiple years. That never came together in a deal that worked for all sides.

Nuggets fans saw their team as the No. 2 seed and an up-and-coming team in the West and those fans wanted the Nuggets to make a big splash in free agency (especially with the Lakers and others doing just that). Specifically to go after Tobias Harris. This move by Nuggets management was a recognition, after looking at the market with sober eyes, that the smart move was to count on internal improvement, fill a need with the mid-level exception (and in a summer with more than 200 free agents there will be value at that number), and be ready to make big moves in the future.

Millsap is also critical to what the Nuggets do. He averaged 12.6 points and 7 rebounds a game, shot 36.5 percent from three, but more importantly was the Nuggets defense was 2.7 points per 100 possessions better when Millsap was on the court. In the playoffs, the Nuggets were +10.5 per 100 when Millsap was on the court, he is the glue that makes it all work.

Whatever the West looks like next season, the Nuggets are going to be a threat. Millsap is a big part of that.

In other Nuggets news, they will keep their options open with Trey Lyles.

Reports: Kevin Durant talking to Kawhi Leonard about teaming up on Clippers, Knicks

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
LeBron James wants to team up with Kawhi Leonard on the Lakers, forming a three-man superteam with Anthony Davis that could be the best trio the NBA has ever seen. That idea seemed to be gaining momentum.

However, he’s not the only superstar talking to Leonard about teaming up.

Multiple reports have Kevin Durant and his team in New York talking with Leonard as well about joining forces, either on the Knicks or Clippers. There is this from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rival executives told The Athletic they believe Durant has considered a possible partnership with Leonard throughout the pre-free agency process so far. For the Clippers a potential duo of Leonard and Durant is the pitch they believe will trump any others — including Brooklyn’s [with Durant and Kyrie Irving].

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN added more detail to that.

Free agent stars Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have been discussing scenarios that could include a future with them playing together, league sources told ESPN.

For now, there are two clear possibilities for the two All-NBA forwards to sign into the same franchise — the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

Rumors are flying fast and furious, as they always do the day before free agency opens (6 p.m. ET on Sunday), however the Leonard/Durant pairing idea is one that has bounced around the NBA all season in different forms. All the smoke and various rumors are just different agents and different teams are leaking things to try to make them look good and provide momentum for their hopeful signings. Essentially, teams and agents are trying to speak things into reality.

At the heart of this is one question: What does Kawhi Leonard really want?

To be part of a new superteam with the Lakers, a franchise with the biggest brand and brightest spotlight in the NBA? To team up with Durant — in a year when KD recovers from his torn Achilles — and either revitalize the Knicks in the nation’s largest market, or carve their own new path with the Clippers in Los Angeles? Or, to return to a Toronto team that prioritized his health and helped him win another NBA title, restoring his reputation as maybe the best player in basketball?

Also looming over this is the possibility Kevin Durant takes the money — $221 million worth — and returns to the Warriors.

However, everything seems to hinge on the enigmatic Leonard and what he decides. What he wants. Ultimately, nobody knows what that truly is, and may not until he makes his call in the coming week.