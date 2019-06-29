Harry How/Getty Images

Reports have Derrick Rose destined for the Pistons next season

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Before bone chips in his elbow ended his season, Derrick Rose was back. Not all the way to MVP level back, but the Timberwolves reserve point guard averaged 18 points and 4.3 assists per game, shot 37 percent from three, had a career-high true shooting percentage of 55.7 percent, and was an above-average point guard.

Multiple teams would like to talk to him, but Rose has been on the Pistons’ radar for a while, and now it looks like a deal with get done. Frank Isola of The Athletic broke the news.

Rose made the veteran minimum $2.1 million last season, but that is about to go up somewhere close to $6 million or higher.

Rose is a score-first point guard, but the Pistons lacked scoring off the bench last season and Rose changes that dynamic. He plays a similar style to starter (for now) Reggie Jackson, so the offense doesn’t change dramatically when he comes in.

For the money the Pistons have to spend, this is an upgrade over Ish Smith and a good deal.

Nicola Mirotic to forgo NBA, reportedly set to sign with Barcelona in EuroLeague

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

In a league where stretch fours are highly coveted players, five-year NBA veteran Nikola Mirotic had a market in the NBA this summer. After the top-tier of free agents shook out, Mirotic’s phone was going to ring.

He’s passing on all that and heading back to Europe to play for Barcelona.

The first reports came out of the Spanish sports publication Diario SPORT.

That has since been confirmed by sources here in the United States.

Some players prefer the European lifestyle and pace, but the money in the NBA makes it hard to turn down — Mirotic made $41.6 million in his five NBA seasons.

Mirotic has chosen what is most important to him, he’s going to win a lot of games in Spain, eat great tapas, and hopefully get to live the life he wanted.

Reports: Jimmy Butler to meet with Sixers, Heat, Rockets, among other options

Chris Gardner/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jimmy Butler has options as a free agent starting at 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

The question becomes, are the options beyond the Philadelphia 76ers being leaked — including Miami and Houston, who need to do a sign-and-trade to land Butler — to put pressure on Philly to make sure it gives him a five-year, $191 million max offer (which the Sixers have said they would do, but everyone knows the last couple years of that contract could be rough).

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic Tweeted this out on Saturday.

Those “sign-and-trades” appear more smokescreen than reality. Philadelphia wants to keep Butler and would only agree to a sign-and-trade if Butler requested it and threatened to leave to a third team with cap space if the Sixers did not make the trade. The Lakers and Nets have cap space and interest in Butler, at least if their top targets chose other destinations (Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant), but Butler would have to wait for the first dominoes to fall. Also, if Leonard/Durant falls through, the Lakers and Nets are not going to wait around for Butler to use them as leverage to force a trade, it may well be days into free agency when Leonard and Durant make their calls, and by that point the Lakers and Nets will need to move fast.

In the case of Miami, it’s hard to imagine a sign-and-trade Philly would agree to even then because they don’t want Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside, or Ryan Anderson. Kelly Olynyk and Josh Richardson would work for Philly, but not Miami. The Rockets offer with some combination of Clint Capela (maybe traded for a pick to be part of this deal), Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker makes a lot more sense for Philly. But again, only if they are forced into this.

The real question for Butler is what offer do the Sixers put on the table to open free agency. If it is the full five-year max at $191 million, with no team options, it’s hard to picture Butler turning it down. In part because it’s a lot of money, and in part because he sees his career as the underappreciated underdog and this would be a level of validation he has never had before.

Then again, he might turn that offer down to chase a title on his own terms. Maybe team up with Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers?

Butler has all these options and more (the Knicks among them), and in a summer of unpredictable free agency Butler could be the biggest wild card in the deck.

Report: Kyrie Irving to meet with Nets when free agency starts; quick deal opens D’Angelo Russell market

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
5 Comments

Kyrie Irving has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets for weeks now, in an “I am inevitable” kind of way. Boston is growing smaller by the second in Irving’s rearview mirror.

Now comes the news that Irving will meet with the Nets at the start of free agency, and a deal likely comes fast, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Nets want Irving, but he also is the bait to help lure Kevin Durant to Brooklyn. While the Durant and Irving have been linked together for a while (first with the Knicks, then with the Nets), Durant has a lot of options on his plate. He could stay with the Warriors, he could team up with Kawhi Leonard and form a powerhouse team with the Clippers or Knicks. The Nets want to move quickly in signing Irving to get their foot in the door, even if Durant says he can’t be recruited.

To sign Irving in Brooklyn, the Nets will either rescind their qualifying offer to D'Angelo Russell, making him a free agent, or help him get to the team he wants via a sign-and-trade.

There is a long line of suitors for Russell, whose game took a step forward last season as he led the Nets to the playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves are one possible destination. Also, the Lakers are still in that mix.

The Lakers top target is Kawhi Leonard, but if that falls through (and nobody really knows what Leonard is thinking), Russell makes sense as a secondary guy, one who can be a ball handler and run the offense so LeBron doesn’t have to carry all of that load. If the Lakers land Russell they would have some extra cap space to add a shooter to the roster, before they turn to guys willing to take minimum contracts.

Warriors will offer Kevin Durant five-year, $221 max contract, and Stephen Curry to help pitch

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Golden State Warriors are not letting their superteam break apart without a fight. For one thing, they will re-sign Klay Thompson to a five-year, $191 million contract minutes after free agency opens on Sunday and he will take it (sources say other teams interested in Thompson have backed off any pursuit because they can read the writing on the wall).

The Warriors are also going to offer Kevin Durant a five-year, $221 million max contract — and they will have Stephen Curry in the room to help with the pitch.

Whether Durant is open to the idea of staying is another question, but the Warriors are going to try. That the Warriors were going to try to max out Durant has been an open secret in the NBA for a while, and Saturday Marc Stein of the New York Times talked about it.

The Warriors are going to bring in a not-so-secret weapon to help with their pitch: Curry. From Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

The Warriors’ meeting with Kevin Durant will include a surprise guest in addition to president and general manager Bob Myers. Stephen Curry, according to multiple league sources, is heading to New York as well.

Curry, coming back from his Under Armour tour in Asia, is planning to stop and visit with Durant on the eve of Durant’s free-agent decision — with the official window for all teams to negotiate with free agents opening on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.

Will that be enough? Does Durant want out from the shadow of Curry’s team to carve his own legacy? Is he mad at the Warriors about how his torn Achilles went down (people around him are)?

Durant also has been talking to Kawhi Leonard about teaming up on the Clippers or Knicks. Leonard has other options (the Lakers and a devastating superteam, returning to Toronto where he just won a title), and in a lot of ways Leonard is the kingmaker in this free agency. Durant also could team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

There are a lot of options in front of Durant but do not completely rule out a return to the Bay Area. Durant loves investing in tech companies, he loves winning, and $221 million is a whole lot of money to walk away from (other teams can offer four-years, $164 million).