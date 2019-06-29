Getty Images

Report: Celtics hire Kara Lawson as assistant coach

Associated PressJun 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — A person familiar with the situation says Kara Lawson has been hired by the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t publicly announced the hire.

ESPN was the first to report the deal.

Lawson becomes the latest woman to serve as a coach in the NBA, joining San Antonio’s Becky Hammon, Dallas’ Jenny Boucek and Cleveland’s Lindsay Gottlieb.

The 38-year-old Lawson had served as a commentator for ESPN for the NBA and college basketball. She also has been a TV analyst for the Washington Wizards over the past few seasons.

She played in the WNBA from 2003-15 and won a title with the Sacramento Monarchs in 2005. Lawson also helped the U.S. win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Darren Collison surprisingly retires from NBA

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Darren Collison is far from washed. He played in 76 games for the Pacers last season, averaged 11.6 points and 6 assists a game, shot 40.7 percent from three, and was an above-average point guard all the way around. While the Pacers were looking to move on, there was a market for Collison’s services that would likely have paid him eight figures next season.

He is walking away from that.

In a story he wrote for ESPN’s The Undefeated, Collison announced his retirement from the league.

Basketball has been my life since I was a child. I could never imagine finding anything that brings me more joy than I get from playing the game. While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched.

With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA.

Collison spent 10 seasons in the NBA after four seasons at UCLA (he was the point guard on the 2007-08 Bruin team that had Russell Westbrook as the other guard, Kevin Love in the paint, and Luc Mbah a Moute on the wing, a team that went to the Final Four).

It’s a surprise announcement, but few players get to leave the game on their own terms. Collison just did that. We all hope he finds true joy in what comes as the next phase of his life.

Are Lakers suddenly frontrunners for Kawhi Leonard?

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2019, 2:23 AM EDT
It was a two-team race for Kawhi Leonard‘s services: The Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers were not in the picture. Sources told NBC Sports as far back as last summer that Leonard would not team up with LeBron James in Los Angeles, that superteams and the drama that always surrounds the Lakers (and LeBron) was not what he wanted. It wasn’t just NBC who reported that, it was what was told to reporters around the league.

In the last 48 hours, things seem to have shifted.

As Marc Stein of The New York Times noted, Las Vegas bookmakers and voices around the league are now saying the Lakers may be the team that poaches Leonard from Toronto.

The internal confidence of the Lakers is real, they believe they are going to land Leonard.

There’s a lot we don’t know, and that starts with what the inscrutable Kawhi Leonard is actually thinking. How much of this buzz is from people around Leonard talking and how much is Leonard himself? And can the Raptors, who have the last say, convince him to come back and chase another ring north of the border? Maybe the idea of teaming up with LeBron and Anthony Davis is too much for Leonard to resist.

All we know: Things change fast in NBA free agency and the pendulum could swing another direction fast.

Kawhi Leonard’s representatives will meet with Lakers, whoever is in the room

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard, the King of the North and destroyer of dynasties, joining a LeBron James/Anthony Davis superteam on the Lakers seems a little off brand. At least with what we know of Leonard, which is not really all that much.

What matters in Los Angeles: Lakers are going to get to make their pitch. Who is going to make that pitch exactly is a little more complicated, but the Lakers will state their case. Brad Turner and Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times made the first reports.

Leonard apparently wanted a more intimate setting.

One little problem: Magic Johnson doesn’t work for the Lakers anymore. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN has the details.

A few questions we don’t have the answers to:

• Does this meeting include Leonard or (as Turner hinted) just his representatives?

• Is this meeting a 90-minute, show me your Powerpoint, boardroom only pitch; or, is it a three-hour, Frank Vogel is in the room with a whiteboard diagraming how Leonard fits with the Laker on the court, let’s go out to dinner after and get to really know each other meeting?

• How many teams is Leonard meeting with? (We know the Clippers have a meeting set and the Raptors get the last word, but what about the Knicks and others?

• LeBron and Leonard have a relationship, but how much will that really influence Leonard’s decision?

• What does Kawhi Leonard really want?

That last one is the big one, the one we are all speculating about but don’t really know. Leonard is not a guy leaving breadcrumbs on the trail to his state of mind. Internally the Lakers are very confident. I heard from multiple sources dating back to last Summer League — including people who should have an understanding of Leonard’s mindset — that teaming up with LeBron on the Lakers was not his style, not the level of spotlight and chaos he invites into his world, that it would not happen. But none of us really know.

All we know for sure the Lakers are going to get to make their case.

Kevin Durant reportedly to “engage” with four teams in free agency: Warriors, Nets, Knicks, Clippers

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT
This report solidifies the four favorites for Kevin Durant — something that was conventional wisdom around the league, but in free agency wild swings can happen so other doors were never closed.

Kevin Durant is going to “engage” with four teams in free agency: The Warriors, Knicks, Nets, and Clippers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Parsing the language here, but “engage” is different from “have a meeting with.” Engage can take a lot of forms, which Wojnarowski explains in his story. Bottom line, this is a less formal process than most top free agents go through (including Durant himself in 2016 when he ultimately chose the Warriors).

There’s expected to be some combination of face-to-face meetings and communications by other means with Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, front-office sources told ESPN.

Durant’s decision-making process could extend well into next week, league sources told ESPN.

Durant’s decision this time is going to be in part about the rehab from the torn Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, an injury that could sideline him all of next season. He needs to be with an organization and a training/medical team he can trust in this process, and a place where he is not going to feel pressured to get back on the court too soon.

Durant opted out of the $31.5 million he was owed next season and will sign a new max contract that starts at $38.2 million. The Warriors can offer five years and with larger raises $221 million. Every other team can offer four years, $164 million. With how much Durant makes off the court in shoe deals and endorsements that salary difference is not going to have much influence with him.

What will matter to him is fit, legacy, and the things he considers most important. We know he’s going to try and find that in one of four places.