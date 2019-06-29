Kemba Walker reportedly told Hornets he will sign with Celtics when free agency opens

Kemba Walker was an All-NBA Third team guard last season, meaning he was eligible for a five-year, $221 million contract offer from Charlotte. They came in about $61 million below that number.
Walker is headed to Boston. That has built a lot of momentum in recent days and Walker has now told the Hornets that is what will happen on Sunday night, reports Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.
Walker steps into the point guard space vacated by Kyrie Irving, who appears ready to sign with Brooklyn.
This is a win for the Celtics, who did not bottom out after their plans of landing Anthony Davis to pair with Irving blew up.
For Boston, this signing gives them a good team next season — Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with more experience, probably a healthier and better Gordon Hayward, and better chemistry — although not a contender as currently constructed. The Celtics need help along the front line, and defense likely will be an issue. That said, they are a playoff team and a top-four seed is not out of the question (depending on how a lot of other free agent situations shake out).
The Hornets are rebuilding, and while that may have been the smart long-term play — rather than being stuck in mediocrity for years — it’s going to be a bumpy ride for a while.