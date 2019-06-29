Kemba Walker reportedly told Hornets he will sign with Celtics when free agency opens

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker was an All-NBA Third team guard last season, meaning he was eligible for a five-year, $221 million contract offer from Charlotte. They came in about $61 million below that number.

Walker is headed to Boston. That has built a lot of momentum in recent days and Walker has now told the Hornets that is what will happen on Sunday night, reports Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

.@KembaWalker has conveyed to the @hornets he intends to sign with the Boston Celtics once free-agent contracts are allowed July 6, multiple sources say. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) June 29, 2019

Walker steps into the point guard space vacated by Kyrie Irving, who appears ready to sign with Brooklyn.

This is a win for the Celtics, who did not bottom out after their plans of landing Anthony Davis to pair with Irving blew up.

For Boston, this signing gives them a good team next season — Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with more experience, probably a healthier and better Gordon Hayward, and better chemistry — although not a contender as currently constructed. The Celtics need help along the front line, and defense likely will be an issue. That said, they are a playoff team and a top-four seed is not out of the question (depending on how a lot of other free agent situations shake out).

The Hornets are rebuilding, and while that may have been the smart long-term play — rather than being stuck in mediocrity for years — it’s going to be a bumpy ride for a while.