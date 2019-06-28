Getty

Rumor: Are the Lakers frontrunners to sign Carmelo Anthony?

By Dane DelgadoJun 28, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Could there be a Banana Boat reunion in Los Angeles? Former superstar Carmelo Anthony is still without a team, having been let go from the Houston Rockets last season. It was rumored that Anthony could end up with the Los Angeles Lakers before 2018-2019 was over, but then LeBron James got injured and L.A.’s season went down the tubes.

The Lakers now have Anthony Davis and are angling to add either a third superstar or additional supporting pieces with some newly opened up cap space as part of the Davis deal.

Of course, L.A. was always slated to be a veteran minimum destination and that could very well be the case this season. Anthony had a hard time convincing anybody to take him on last year, but he’s been fairly compensated over the course of his career. He doesn’t need any more money, so signing with the Lakers on a minimum deal is entirely within the realm of possibility.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Anthony has been open to a reunion with the New York Knicks, but they simply don’t have a roster to accept him right now. That means the Lakers are probably the frontrunners

Via SNY:

Let’s get this out of the way at the top: things can always change, but most executives monitoring Anthony’s free agency see the Lakers as the most likely destination for the 10-time All Star.

Again, that may be irrelevant because of the Lakers’ interest. But Anthony would have interest in signing with the Knicks and finishing his career in New York, despite how his Knicks tenure ended.

Would Anthony be able to contribute to the Lakers? That depends. If L.A. is unable to add any real supporting cast around LeBron and Davis, it will necessitate that someone score the basketball. Anthony can probably do that, at least in the kind of inefficient, double-digit, 1980s way he has before.

But will Anthony be a net positive for a Finals-hopeful team? Probably not. Still, this seems like almost an inevitability at this point, so I expect to see Carmelo Lakers jersey sooner rather than later.

Report: Kyrie Irving still remains a high priority for Lakers in free agency

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The Lakers have made the moves to free up max cap space (at least for everyone with less than 10 years in the league). The question now is how should they spend that money.

The Lakers’ DNA compels them to pack the roster with big-name star players, and now the Lakers have the money to max out Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, D'Angelo Russell

And do not leave Kyrie Irving off that list, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Star chasing is what the Lakers do, and Irving is a star. Should they chase him is another question. If the Lakers can get a meeting somehow convince Kawhi Leonard to come — a long shot, but you try to get the meeting — then do it. He’s arguably the best player on the planet.

Irving is no Leonard, but if the Lakers are going to chase a third star he would be a better fit on the floor than others mentioned (Jimmy Butler, for example). Irving provides a second ball handler who can create for himself and others, and a guy who has proven his worth in the biggest of moments.

The question the Lakers need to ask: Is Irving (or any other star not named Leonard) better than using the cap space to smartly rounding out the roster with quality role players such as Danny Green, Patrick Beverley, J.J. Redick, and players of that ilk?

Smart move or not, the Lakers have the money and this is another sign they are big game hunting.

Steve Kerr says there’s no indication Kevin Durant is unhappy with Warriors

By Dane DelgadoJun 27, 2019, 11:45 PM EDT
Many have criticized the Golden State Warriors for an apparent mishandling of Kevin Durant‘s calf injury. A lower leg issue kept Durant out of much of these 2019 NBA playoffs, and his return in the NBA Finals resulted in a torn Achilles and likely an entire missed year next season.

Speculation quickly surrounded the team and whether they had done right by Durant. Many posited that the Warriors had pushed Durant too far, and that perhaps the staff did not do their due diligence. Even further, it was suggested that the Warriors were not fully forthcoming with Durant about the extent of his injury.

According to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, that’s not the case. Speaking to Tim Kawakami this week, Kerr said that both the Warriors staff and Durant’s own medical team were fully involved in the process.

Via Bleacher Report:

Kerr told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on The TK Show neither Durant nor his representatives have indicated they were unhappy with how the medical process played out as he received clearance and returned to the court.

“We had not only our staff but Kevin’s own personal specialist and then a third independent specialist all clear him to play,” Kerr said. “All three after the fact were shocked at what proceeded with the Achilles. They all said it was the first time they had ever seen this.”

It doesn’t seem like this affects Durant’s future contract. He has already declined his final year with the Warriors, and several teams have been rumored to still be in the hunt to give him a max contract. Golden State might be one of those options as well.

Even with an injury as devastating as an Achilles tear, Durant is one of the top 15 players of all-time and still in his prime. Even if he came back at some percentage of his old self, he would still be a max-level player.

We may never know the full story of what happened with Durant, but according to Kerr everything was on the up-and-up.

Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis join LeBron James on set of ‘Space Jam 2’ (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoJun 27, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT
LeBron James is set to star in “Space Jam 2” with a group of NBA buddies, including Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson.

The much-hyped second installment of the Michael Jordan-Bugs Bunny vehicle from 1996 has drawn a weary eye from Millennials hoping this movie isn’t just a cash grab for the newly-minted Los Angeles Lakers superstar. LeBron moved to L.A. for reasons outside of basketball, and movies like this are exactly what he was looking for.

Meanwhile, filming has begun as the offseason has arrived. Thanks to TMZ, we now have some sneaky video of players on set during the early stages of the movie.

From what we can make out, Lillard, Davis, and James appear to be wearing blue jerseys with “All-Star” on the front. As for the plot? Nobody knows just yet.

Director Terrence Nance has said that he things the film will “disrupt everything” which is the kind of hyperbolic, grandiose expectations usually bandied by some tech dork introducing an app that does some mundane task like allowing you to share your hand-washing schedule on social media.

Still, kids movies are much better than they were 25 years ago. The original “Space Jam” was a bad movie, executed weirdly. But ever since “Shrek” just about every kids movie is secretly also for parents.

With that in mind, perhaps SJ:2 won’t be as unbearable as the original.

Lou Williams says playing for Raptors made him feel like he was overseas

By Dane DelgadoJun 27, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Lou Williams is the 2019 NBA Sixth Man of the year. The Los Angeles Clippers guard was one of the most exciting players in the league last season. He’s played for six teams, including the Toronto Raptors.

Williams spent just 80 games in Canada, and the Georgia native apparently likes the heat. He didn’t get enough of that in Ontario, and he likes his current digs in L.A. much better.

While speaking to Gilbert Arenas on his “No Chill” podcast, Williams sent some shade Toronto’s way.

Via Twitter:

Was this a way to dig at Toronto, slowly degrading Kawhi Leonard’s opinion of the Raptors? The Clippers are one of the top contenders to land Leonard this summer, and no holds are barred in NBA free agency these days. I think we jumped the shark with fans spending their hard earned money on recruiting billboards.

I don’t think this will work. First, because it’s ridiculous. And second, because I don’t have any clue what will influence Leonard at this point.

Good on him for trying, though.