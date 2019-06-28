Rumor: Are Lakers frontrunners to sign Carmelo Anthony?

Could there be a Banana Boat reunion in Los Angeles? Former superstar Carmelo Anthony is still without a team, having been let go from the Houston Rockets last season. It was rumored that Anthony could end up with the Los Angeles Lakers before 2018-2019 was over, but then LeBron James got injured and L.A.’s season went down the tubes.
The Lakers now have Anthony Davis and are angling to add either a third superstar or additional supporting pieces with some newly opened up cap space as part of the Davis deal.
Of course, L.A. was always slated to be a veteran minimum destination and that could very well be the case this season. Anthony had a hard time convincing anybody to take him on last year, but he’s been fairly compensated over the course of his career. He doesn’t need any more money, so signing with the Lakers on a minimum deal is entirely within the realm of possibility.
According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Anthony has been open to a reunion with the New York Knicks, but they simply don’t have a roster to accept him right now. That means the Lakers are probably the frontrunners
Via SNY:
Let’s get this out of the way at the top: things can always change, but most executives monitoring Anthony’s free agency see the Lakers as the most likely destination for the 10-time All Star.
…
Again, that may be irrelevant because of the Lakers’ interest. But Anthony would have interest in signing with the Knicks and finishing his career in New York, despite how his Knicks tenure ended.
Would Anthony be able to contribute to the Lakers? That depends. If L.A. is unable to add any real supporting cast around LeBron and Davis, it will necessitate that someone score the basketball. Anthony can probably do that, at least in the kind of inefficient, double-digit, 1980s way he has before.
But will Anthony be a net positive for a Finals-hopeful team? Probably not. Still, this seems like almost an inevitability at this point, so I expect to see Carmelo Lakers jersey sooner rather than later.
Golden State is in the midst of an incredible five-year run – three championships, five conference titles and a 79% regular-season win percentage (including a record 73-9 record in 2015-16).
Even amid questions about their handling of players’ health, of course the Warriors want to keep their front-office leaders.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Though he inherited Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Myers has done an excellent job. He drafted Draymond Green, lured Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant and hired Steve Kerr. Myers played a large role in elevating the Warriors from good to historically great.
He’ll have his work cut out for him this summer and in the years ahead. Durant and Thompson will enter free agency Sunday. Durant in particular looks like a flight risk. Green will soon be up for a new contract. The supporting cast is aging and must be restocked. If into the luxury tax, Golden State will face the repeater rate. And those medical issues must be addressed.
But Myers deserves to continue leading the front office.
Harrison Barnes declined a $25,102,512 player option with the Kings.
He wasn’t doing that without assurances of a bigger deal.
Carmichael Dave of KHTK Sports Sacramento:
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
That’s a lot of money for Barnes, who’s a fine starting forward but hardly a standout.
He’s comfortable with the ball in his hands, shoots well from distance and capably defends bigger players in small-ball lineups. He’s also a legitimate small forward in a league thin at that position.
But his defense at small forward is mediocre. He rarely draws fouls. He doesn’t create much for others. For all his touches, he just generates passably efficient shots for himself – a skill that raises a team’s floor but limits its ceiling.
His role was reduced after Sacramento traded for him last season. He showed he could fit in and raise his shooting percentages with less usage. But is that player worth $22 million per year?
Maybe for the Kings. They’ve had such a hard time luring free agents and have plenty of money to spend. The 27-year-old Barnes can still fit with their younger core of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
If Barnes gets $88 million over four years, his starting salary could range from $19,642,857 to $25 million. That’d leave Sacramento with about about $35 million-$41 million in cap space. Can the Kings spend that much productively now? It might make sense to frontload Barnes’ contract. Paying him more this season would allow greater flexibility down the road.
Of course, this is all relative. Signing Barnes for $88 million over four years doesn’t exactly show Sacramento is overly concerned with long-term flexibility.
The NBA has experimented with coach’s challenges in its minor league and summer league.
Now, it’s time to bring the system to the NBA itself.
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
The NBA will implement a coach’s challenge at the upcoming summer leagues and anticipates using the rule during 2019-20 regular season as part of a pilot program, per a memo sent to teams this morning and obtained by ESPN.
Coaches will get one challenge per game, and they will lose it even if the challenge is successful, according to the memo. They can use it to challenge only called fouls, goaltending, basket interference, and plays when the ball is knocked out of bounds, the memo says.
Coaches must have a timeout remaining to use a challenge. The team must call a timeout immediately after the event they would like to challenge, and the coach must “twirl his/her index finger toward the referees” to signal for the challenge, the memo states. If the challenge is successful, the team retains the timeout it used to stop play. If the challenge is unsuccessful, they lose that timeout.
Challenges will create more stoppages (something the NBA was trying to reduce). Challenges will also sometimes fix incorrect calls. I’m not sure whether that will happen enough to justify all the lengthy delays.
But that’s why this is just a pilot program. Considering the upside of getting more calls correct and giving teams (and their fans) more reason to believe they have recourse in officiating, it’s worth trying.
I’m happier about the fastbreak-foul rule. That is a no-brainer that should have already been fixed. Right now, the smart move is fouling to stop high-efficiency fastbreaks. It’s on the league to change the incentive and encourage play to continue in those exciting moments.
Kemba Walker is eligible to re-sign with the Hornets on a five-year super-max contract that projects to be worth $221 million.
Instead, he sounds increasingly likely to join the Celtics.
Stephen A. Smith on ESPNews:
My sources tell me that Kemba Walker has informed the Charlotte Hornets and Michael Jordan he does not want to be there. He was offered a five-year deal. It wasn’t the super-max deal he was qualified for. It was somewhere in the ballpark of 160-plus million.
Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:
Kemba Walker is poised to commit to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night when free agency opens. He has essentially left Charlotte in his rearview mirror. They were too far apart on a contract.
This still feels like Walker trying to pressure the Hornets into offering more money. The rhetoric sounds just a little too strong.
Walker’s max with the Celtics projects to be about $141 million over four years. So, he’d be leaving about $19 million on the table. However, that’s a shorter deal, so he’d have a chance to recoup some of that money in four years.
Will Charlotte buckle and offer Walker more? I’d be shocked if he gets the full super-max, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he extracts enough money to stay. There’s plenty of room for compromise in the $61 million difference between the super-max and the offer.
But the Hornets are correct to tread lightly. Though it’d be difficult to lose the greatest player in franchise history and someone who has embraced the Charlotte community, this is not some great era the Hornets would be ending. They’ve only sometimes made the playoffs and never won a series with Walker in his prime. They have extremely limited avenues to upgrade around him, especially because Jordan refuses to pay the luxury tax. It will get even harder as Walker – a 29-year-old small guard – ages.
The risk is lower for Boston, which would have to pay him less and already has a solid supporting cast assembled. Plug Walker in for Kyrie Irving, and the Celtics should keep humming – maybe with lower championship odds, but with improved chemistry that should help over the long regular season.