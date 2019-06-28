Report: Warriors signing team presidents Bob Myers, Rick Welts to contract extensions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Golden State is in the midst of an incredible five-year run – three championships, five conference titles and a 79% regular-season win percentage (including a record 73-9 record in 2015-16).

Even amid questions about their handling of players’ health, of course the Warriors want to keep their front-office leaders.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Warriors have reached terms on a multi-year contract extension with president of basketball operations Bob Myers, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

The Warriors have also reached terms on a new multi-year deal with president and chief operating officer Rick Welts, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

Though he inherited Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Myers has done an excellent job. He drafted Draymond Green, lured Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant and hired Steve Kerr. Myers played a large role in elevating the Warriors from good to historically great.

He’ll have his work cut out for him this summer and in the years ahead. Durant and Thompson will enter free agency Sunday. Durant in particular looks like a flight risk. Green will soon be up for a new contract. The supporting cast is aging and must be restocked. If into the luxury tax, Golden State will face the repeater rate. And those medical issues must be addressed.

But Myers deserves to continue leading the front office.