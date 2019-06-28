Report: Rockets have trade taker for Clint Capela, will make deal only if getting Jimmy Butler

The Rockets have apparently progressed in their attempt to sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
All that’s left for Houston to do:
- Find a trade partner for Eric Gordon or P.J. Tucker
- Convince Butler to come
- Convince the 76ers to sign-and-trade Butler
- Build a supporting cast while hard-capped
Easy, right? Ha.
The only step of that plan that actually looks easy is moving Tucker. Plenty of teams should want the versatile big man. But he’s so important to the Rockets’ defense and ability to play small. Losing him would undermine the team, even if Butler is coming.
Likewise, Clint Capela and Gordon would be significant losses. Acquiring a player in a sign-and-trade would hard-cap Houston, which would have max contracts for Butler, James Harden and Chris Paul on the books. It’s far from assured that top-heavy team would be better than the status-quo Rockets.
Oh, and are we sure Butler wants to join Houston? Will Philadelphia really enable it? The 76ers would need to get a ton in the sign-and-trade and/or believe Butler’s second choice is a team with enough cap space to sign him outright.
Presumably, the Rockets would get positive assets for Capela, a 25-year-old center who’s on a reasonable contract. Those assets could be flipped to Philadelphia as enticement.
But so many complicated steps remain to making Butler-to-Houston a reality. Though there’s a chance, the expectation should remain it won’t happen.
If it doesn’t, how will Capela feel about being dangled like this? The Rockets already face chemistry issues.
There’s major upside to acquiring Butler. But not only are there downsides to landing him, there are downsides in the mere pursuit.
Klay Thompson has made it clear at every turn: If the Warriors offer him a max contract, he’ll re-sign. If they don’t, he’ll consider leaving for the Clippers, Lakers or whichever other team he could use for leverage.
Golden State got the message.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
There’s no guarantee Thompson, who’s 29 and has a torn ACL, will provide positive value throughout this contract. But Golden State absolutely had to offer him it.
He’s a star on a capped-out team trying to contend. The Warriors have no way to adequately replace him. The stakes are enormous, with championships potentially on the line.
And Thompson might be worth all that money. His superb outside shooting should age reasonably well. His defense could slip and still remain effective.
This is a no-brainer offer, and after all his signaling, Thompson will almost assuredly accept it as soon as he can.
Golden State is in the midst of an incredible five-year run – three championships, five conference titles and a 79% regular-season win percentage (including a record 73-9 record in 2015-16).
Even amid questions about their handling of players’ health, of course the Warriors want to keep their front-office leaders.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Though he inherited Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Myers has done an excellent job. He drafted Draymond Green, lured Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant and hired Steve Kerr. Myers played a large role in elevating the Warriors from good to historically great.
He’ll have his work cut out for him this summer and in the years ahead. Durant and Thompson will enter free agency Sunday. Durant in particular looks like a flight risk. Green will soon be up for a new contract. The supporting cast is aging and must be restocked. If into the luxury tax, Golden State will face the repeater rate. And those medical issues must be addressed.
But Myers deserves to continue leading the front office.
Harrison Barnes declined a $25,102,512 player option with the Kings.
He wasn’t doing that without assurances of a bigger deal.
Carmichael Dave of KHTK Sports Sacramento:
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
That’s a lot of money for Barnes, who’s a fine starting forward but hardly a standout.
He’s comfortable with the ball in his hands, shoots well from distance and capably defends bigger players in small-ball lineups. He’s also a legitimate small forward in a league thin at that position.
But his defense at small forward is mediocre. He rarely draws fouls. He doesn’t create much for others. For all his touches, he just generates passably efficient shots for himself – a skill that raises a team’s floor but limits its ceiling.
His role was reduced after Sacramento traded for him last season. He showed he could fit in and raise his shooting percentages with less usage. But is that player worth $22 million per year?
Maybe for the Kings. They’ve had such a hard time luring free agents and have plenty of money to spend. The 27-year-old Barnes can still fit with their younger core of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
If Barnes gets $88 million over four years, his starting salary could range from $19,642,857 to $25 million. That’d leave Sacramento with about about $35 million-$41 million in cap space. Can the Kings spend that much productively now? It might make sense to frontload Barnes’ contract. Paying him more this season would allow greater flexibility down the road.
Of course, this is all relative. Signing Barnes for $88 million over four years doesn’t exactly show Sacramento is overly concerned with long-term flexibility.
The NBA has experimented with coach’s challenges in its minor league and summer league.
Now, it’s time to bring the system to the NBA itself.
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
The NBA will implement a coach’s challenge at the upcoming summer leagues and anticipates using the rule during 2019-20 regular season as part of a pilot program, per a memo sent to teams this morning and obtained by ESPN.
Coaches will get one challenge per game, and they will lose it even if the challenge is successful, according to the memo. They can use it to challenge only called fouls, goaltending, basket interference, and plays when the ball is knocked out of bounds, the memo says.
Coaches must have a timeout remaining to use a challenge. The team must call a timeout immediately after the event they would like to challenge, and the coach must “twirl his/her index finger toward the referees” to signal for the challenge, the memo states. If the challenge is successful, the team retains the timeout it used to stop play. If the challenge is unsuccessful, they lose that timeout.
Challenges will create more stoppages (something the NBA was trying to reduce). Challenges will also sometimes fix incorrect calls. I’m not sure whether that will happen enough to justify all the lengthy delays.
But that’s why this is just a pilot program. Considering the upside of getting more calls correct and giving teams (and their fans) more reason to believe they have recourse in officiating, it’s worth trying.
I’m happier about the fastbreak-foul rule. That is a no-brainer that should have already been fixed. Right now, the smart move is fouling to stop high-efficiency fastbreaks. It’s on the league to change the incentive and encourage play to continue in those exciting moments.