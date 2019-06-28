Jason Miller/Getty Images

Report: NBA plans to implement coach’s challenge next season

By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
The NBA has experimented with coach’s challenges in its minor league and summer league.

Now, it’s time to bring the system to the NBA itself.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The NBA will implement a coach’s challenge at the upcoming summer leagues and anticipates using the rule during 2019-20 regular season as part of a pilot program, per a memo sent to teams this morning and obtained by ESPN.

Coaches will get one challenge per game, and they will lose it even if the challenge is successful, according to the memo. They can use it to challenge only called fouls, goaltending, basket interference, and plays when the ball is knocked out of bounds, the memo says.

Coaches must have a timeout remaining to use a challenge. The team must call a timeout immediately after the event they would like to challenge, and the coach must “twirl his/her index finger toward the referees” to signal for the challenge, the memo states. If the challenge is successful, the team retains the timeout it used to stop play. If the challenge is unsuccessful, they lose that timeout.

Challenges will create more stoppages (something the NBA was trying to reduce). Challenges will also sometimes fix incorrect calls. I’m not sure whether that will happen enough to justify all the lengthy delays.

But that’s why this is just a pilot program. Considering the upside of getting more calls correct and giving teams (and their fans) more reason to believe they have recourse in officiating, it’s worth trying.

I’m happier about the fastbreak-foul rule. That is a no-brainer that should have already been fixed. Right now, the smart move is fouling to stop high-efficiency fastbreaks. It’s on the league to change the incentive and encourage play to continue in those exciting moments.

Report: Hornets offered Kemba Walker $160 million – about $61 less than projected super-max

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Kemba Walker is eligible to re-sign with the Hornets on a five-year super-max contract that projects to be worth $221 million.

Instead, he sounds increasingly likely to join the Celtics.

Stephen A. Smith on ESPNews:

My sources tell me that Kemba Walker has informed the Charlotte Hornets and Michael Jordan he does not want to be there. He was offered a five-year deal. It wasn’t the super-max deal he was qualified for. It was somewhere in the ballpark of 160-plus million.

Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:

Kemba Walker is poised to commit to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night when free agency opens. He has essentially left Charlotte in his rearview mirror. They were too far apart on a contract.

This still feels like Walker trying to pressure the Hornets into offering more money. The rhetoric sounds just a little too strong.

Walker’s max with the Celtics projects to be about $141 million over four years. So, he’d be leaving about $19 million on the table. However, that’s a shorter deal, so he’d have a chance to recoup some of that money in four years.

Will Charlotte buckle and offer Walker more? I’d be shocked if he gets the full super-max, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he extracts enough money to stay. There’s plenty of room for compromise in the $61 million difference between the super-max and the offer.

But the Hornets are correct to tread lightly. Though it’d be difficult to lose the greatest player in franchise history and someone who has embraced the Charlotte community, this is not some great era the Hornets would be ending. They’ve only sometimes made the playoffs and never won a series with Walker in his prime. They have extremely limited avenues to upgrade around him, especially because Jordan refuses to pay the luxury tax. It will get even harder as Walker – a 29-year-old small guard – ages.

The risk is lower for Boston, which would have to pay him less and already has a solid supporting cast assembled. Plug Walker in for Kyrie Irving, and the Celtics should keep humming – maybe with lower championship odds, but with improved chemistry that should help over the long regular season.

Counter-report: Nets not frontrunner to sign Kevin Durant

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT
Kendrick Perkins called the Nets the frontrunner to sign Kevin Durant. Brian Windhorst said plenty of people around the league agreed. Enes Kanter predicted Durant would join Brooklyn.

But maybe we should slow down.

Ian Begley of SNY:

Sources familiar with the matter told SNY that the Nets are not the front runners or favorites to sign Durant at the moment.

Always consider: Who would leak this and why?

The Knicks kept telling people they’d get star free agents. New York doesn’t want people to think the crosstown team will instead get Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant spent all season maintaining he didn’t know what he’d do in free agency. He doesn’t want to be seen as having decided early.

But Durant is making moves. His company moved to New York. He sold his house near Los Angeles and is rumored to have bought one in New York. Maybe he did other things to tip his hand that he’ll sign with the Nets.

This report sounds like damage control, especially because it doesn’t name a frontrunner. Durant might not yet know where he’ll sign, but it’s hard to believe he’s not leaning one way or another just days before free agency. The advantage might be miniscule, but one team is likely ahead of the others.

Still, we should also put more stock into the idea that Durant to Brooklyn isn’t inevitable. I’d still probably predict he’ll sign with the Nets, but I’m less certain now.

Report: Kyrie Irving still remains a high priority for Lakers in free agency

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The Lakers have made the moves to free up max cap space (at least for everyone with less than 10 years in the league). The question now is how should they spend that money.

The Lakers’ DNA compels them to pack the roster with big-name star players, and now the Lakers have the money to max out Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, D'Angelo Russell

And do not leave Kyrie Irving off that list, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Star chasing is what the Lakers do, and Irving is a star. Should they chase him is another question. If the Lakers can get a meeting somehow convince Kawhi Leonard to come — a long shot, but you try to get the meeting — then do it. He’s arguably the best player on the planet.

Irving is no Leonard, but if the Lakers are going to chase a third star he would be a better fit on the floor than others mentioned (Jimmy Butler, for example). Irving provides a second ball handler who can create for himself and others, and a guy who has proven his worth in the biggest of moments.

The question the Lakers need to ask: Is Irving (or any other star not named Leonard) better than using the cap space to smartly rounding out the roster with quality role players such as Danny Green, Patrick Beverley, J.J. Redick, and players of that ilk?

Smart move or not, the Lakers have the money and this is another sign they are big game hunting.

Rumor: Are the Lakers frontrunners to sign Carmelo Anthony?

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJun 28, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Could there be a Banana Boat reunion in Los Angeles? Former superstar Carmelo Anthony is still without a team, having been let go from the Houston Rockets last season. It was rumored that Anthony could end up with the Los Angeles Lakers before 2018-2019 was over, but then LeBron James got injured and L.A.’s season went down the tubes.

The Lakers now have Anthony Davis and are angling to add either a third superstar or additional supporting pieces with some newly opened up cap space as part of the Davis deal.

Of course, L.A. was always slated to be a veteran minimum destination and that could very well be the case this season. Anthony had a hard time convincing anybody to take him on last year, but he’s been fairly compensated over the course of his career. He doesn’t need any more money, so signing with the Lakers on a minimum deal is entirely within the realm of possibility.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Anthony has been open to a reunion with the New York Knicks, but they simply don’t have a roster to accept him right now. That means the Lakers are probably the frontrunners

Via SNY:

Let’s get this out of the way at the top: things can always change, but most executives monitoring Anthony’s free agency see the Lakers as the most likely destination for the 10-time All Star.

Again, that may be irrelevant because of the Lakers’ interest. But Anthony would have interest in signing with the Knicks and finishing his career in New York, despite how his Knicks tenure ended.

Would Anthony be able to contribute to the Lakers? That depends. If L.A. is unable to add any real supporting cast around LeBron and Davis, it will necessitate that someone score the basketball. Anthony can probably do that, at least in the kind of inefficient, double-digit, 1980s way he has before.

But will Anthony be a net positive for a Finals-hopeful team? Probably not. Still, this seems like almost an inevitability at this point, so I expect to see Carmelo Lakers jersey sooner rather than later.