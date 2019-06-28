Report: Kyrie Irving still remains a high priority for Lakers in free agency

The Lakers have made the moves to free up max cap space (at least for everyone with less than 10 years in the league). The question now is how should they spend that money.

The Lakers’ DNA compels them to pack the roster with big-name star players, and now the Lakers have the money to max out Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, D'Angelo Russell…

And do not leave Kyrie Irving off that list, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Kyrie Irving remains as much a target for the Lakers as Kawhi Leonard, league sources say, now that the Lakers are sure they can open maximum cap space. They are swinging for the fences despite all of the signals that have pointed Irving to Brooklyn … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

Star chasing is what the Lakers do, and Irving is a star. Should they chase him is another question. If the Lakers can get a meeting somehow convince Kawhi Leonard to come — a long shot, but you try to get the meeting — then do it. He’s arguably the best player on the planet.

Irving is no Leonard, but if the Lakers are going to chase a third star he would be a better fit on the floor than others mentioned (Jimmy Butler, for example). Irving provides a second ball handler who can create for himself and others, and a guy who has proven his worth in the biggest of moments.

The question the Lakers need to ask: Is Irving (or any other star not named Leonard) better than using the cap space to smartly rounding out the roster with quality role players such as Danny Green, Patrick Beverley, J.J. Redick, and players of that ilk?

Smart move or not, the Lakers have the money and this is another sign they are big game hunting.