Report: Knicks, Terry Rozier share mutual interest

The Knicks will reportedly roll over their cap space if they miss on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard in free agency. That means not chasing second-tier stars on multi-year deals. But one of those second-tier stars – Kemba Walker – could open the door for New York to get another free agent.

Walker sounds set on the Celtics. A simple way for Boston to clear cap space for him: Renounce Terry Rozier, who’d become an unrestricted free agent.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to an NBA source, there is mutual interest between the Knicks and Rozier.

If he becomes an unrestricted free agent, Knicks’ point guard target Terry Rozier is open to taking a short-term one or two-year deal, according to NBA sources.

Rozier has long coveted a starting job. New York would provide a huge stage for Rozier to prove himself.

The Knicks have Dennis Smith Jr., who might be better than Rozier. Rozier is coming off a rough year.

But maybe that’s because he was stuck behind Kyrie Irving. There are signs Rozier could flourish in a bigger role.

This would be a decent way for New York to use its cap space if bigger stars aren’t coming.

Likewise, this could be a decent landing spot for Rozier. He definitely sounds done with Boston. If he’s good enough to start, he shouldn’t view Smith as a barrier. Rozier also might not get lucrative long-term offers. A prove-it deal in New York could be his best option after his down season.