Report: Kings to offer Harrison Barnes four-year contract worth about $88 million

Harrison Barnes declined a $25,102,512 player option with the Kings.
He wasn’t doing that without assurances of a bigger deal.
Carmichael Dave of KHTK Sports Sacramento:
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
That’s a lot of money for Barnes, who’s a fine starting forward but hardly a standout.
He’s comfortable with the ball in his hands, shoots well from distance and capably defends bigger players in small-ball lineups. He’s also a legitimate small forward in a league thin at that position.
But his defense at small forward is mediocre. He rarely draws fouls. He doesn’t create much for others. For all his touches, he just generates passably efficient shots for himself – a skill that raises a team’s floor but limits its ceiling.
His role was reduced after Sacramento traded for him last season. He showed he could fit in and raise his shooting percentages with less usage. But is that player worth $22 million per year?
Maybe for the Kings. They’ve had such a hard time luring free agents and have plenty of money to spend. The 27-year-old Barnes can still fit with their younger core of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
If Barnes gets $88 million over four years, his starting salary could range from $19,642,857 to $25 million. That’d leave Sacramento with about about $35 million-$41 million in cap space. Can the Kings spend that much productively now? It might make sense to frontload Barnes’ contract. Paying him more this season would allow greater flexibility down the road.
Of course, this is all relative. Signing Barnes for $88 million over four years doesn’t exactly show Sacramento is overly concerned with long-term flexibility.
Golden State is in the midst of an incredible five-year run – three championships, five conference titles and a 79% regular-season win percentage (including a record 73-9 record in 2015-16).
Even amid questions about their handling of players’ health, of course the Warriors want to keep their front-office leaders.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Though he inherited Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Myers has done an excellent job. He drafted Draymond Green, lured Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant and hired Steve Kerr. Myers played a large role in elevating the Warriors from good to historically great.
He’ll have his work cut out for him this summer and in the years ahead. Durant and Thompson will enter free agency Sunday. Durant in particular looks like a flight risk. Green will soon be up for a new contract. The supporting cast is aging and must be restocked. If into the luxury tax, Golden State will face the repeater rate. And those medical issues must be addressed.
But Myers deserves to continue leading the front office.
The NBA has experimented with coach’s challenges in its minor league and summer league.
Now, it’s time to bring the system to the NBA itself.
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
The NBA will implement a coach’s challenge at the upcoming summer leagues and anticipates using the rule during 2019-20 regular season as part of a pilot program, per a memo sent to teams this morning and obtained by ESPN.
Coaches will get one challenge per game, and they will lose it even if the challenge is successful, according to the memo. They can use it to challenge only called fouls, goaltending, basket interference, and plays when the ball is knocked out of bounds, the memo says.
Coaches must have a timeout remaining to use a challenge. The team must call a timeout immediately after the event they would like to challenge, and the coach must “twirl his/her index finger toward the referees” to signal for the challenge, the memo states. If the challenge is successful, the team retains the timeout it used to stop play. If the challenge is unsuccessful, they lose that timeout.
Challenges will create more stoppages (something the NBA was trying to reduce). Challenges will also sometimes fix incorrect calls. I’m not sure whether that will happen enough to justify all the lengthy delays.
But that’s why this is just a pilot program. Considering the upside of getting more calls correct and giving teams (and their fans) more reason to believe they have recourse in officiating, it’s worth trying.
I’m happier about the fastbreak-foul rule. That is a no-brainer that should have already been fixed. Right now, the smart move is fouling to stop high-efficiency fastbreaks. It’s on the league to change the incentive and encourage play to continue in those exciting moments.
Kemba Walker is eligible to re-sign with the Hornets on a five-year super-max contract that projects to be worth $221 million.
Instead, he sounds increasingly likely to join the Celtics.
Stephen A. Smith on ESPNews:
My sources tell me that Kemba Walker has informed the Charlotte Hornets and Michael Jordan he does not want to be there. He was offered a five-year deal. It wasn’t the super-max deal he was qualified for. It was somewhere in the ballpark of 160-plus million.
Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:
Kemba Walker is poised to commit to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night when free agency opens. He has essentially left Charlotte in his rearview mirror. They were too far apart on a contract.
This still feels like Walker trying to pressure the Hornets into offering more money. The rhetoric sounds just a little too strong.
Walker’s max with the Celtics projects to be about $141 million over four years. So, he’d be leaving about $19 million on the table. However, that’s a shorter deal, so he’d have a chance to recoup some of that money in four years.
Will Charlotte buckle and offer Walker more? I’d be shocked if he gets the full super-max, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he extracts enough money to stay. There’s plenty of room for compromise in the $61 million difference between the super-max and the offer.
But the Hornets are correct to tread lightly. Though it’d be difficult to lose the greatest player in franchise history and someone who has embraced the Charlotte community, this is not some great era the Hornets would be ending. They’ve only sometimes made the playoffs and never won a series with Walker in his prime. They have extremely limited avenues to upgrade around him, especially because Jordan refuses to pay the luxury tax. It will get even harder as Walker – a 29-year-old small guard – ages.
The risk is lower for Boston, which would have to pay him less and already has a solid supporting cast assembled. Plug Walker in for Kyrie Irving, and the Celtics should keep humming – maybe with lower championship odds, but with improved chemistry that should help over the long regular season.
Kendrick Perkins called the Nets the frontrunner to sign Kevin Durant. Brian Windhorst said plenty of people around the league agreed. Enes Kanter predicted Durant would join Brooklyn.
But maybe we should slow down.
Ian Begley of SNY:
Sources familiar with the matter told SNY that the Nets are not the front runners or favorites to sign Durant at the moment.
Always consider: Who would leak this and why?
The Knicks kept telling people they’d get star free agents. New York doesn’t want people to think the crosstown team will instead get Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Durant spent all season maintaining he didn’t know what he’d do in free agency. He doesn’t want to be seen as having decided early.
But Durant is making moves. His company moved to New York. He sold his house near Los Angeles and is rumored to have bought one in New York. Maybe he did other things to tip his hand that he’ll sign with the Nets.
This report sounds like damage control, especially because it doesn’t name a frontrunner. Durant might not yet know where he’ll sign, but it’s hard to believe he’s not leaning one way or another just days before free agency. The advantage might be miniscule, but one team is likely ahead of the others.
Still, we should also put more stock into the idea that Durant to Brooklyn isn’t inevitable. I’d still probably predict he’ll sign with the Nets, but I’m less certain now.