Orlando reportedly to offer Nikola Vucevic four-years, $90 million

This likely gets it done. Fast. Like within minutes of free agency opening Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Orlando management has said they want to bring back All-Star Center Nikola Vucevic and Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that they are about to put their money where their mouth is.

The Orlando Magic are preparing a four-year offer believed to be in excess of $90 million to their All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in hopes of completing a deal shortly after Sunday's opening bell in free agency, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

That’s a $22.5 million average, which is $10 million more than Vucevic has ever been paid for a season. While there are other teams interested in Vucevic, no team is likely to come in above that number.

If Orlando puts that offer on the table Sunday night at 6 p.m. Eastern expect an agreement to be announced fast.

Vucevic averaged 20.8 and 12 rebounds a game, he shot 36.4 percent from three, he had a 25.5 PER and was the highest rated center last season using ESPN’s Real plus/minus. He earned his All-Star invite. Combine that success with the fact Orlando is rumored to have concerns about Mo Bamba and his long-term potential after his play as a rookie and it’s better to lock in the sure thing at center for a few years.

The Magic won 42 games and made the playoffs last season as the seven seed. They have talent, such as Aaron Gordon at the four, Vucevic at the five (once he signs this contract), and they like Jonathan Isaac at the three. If Orlando can use its more than $20 million in cap space to upgrade at the point guard position, and their players improve, this team becomes a bigger threat in the East next season.