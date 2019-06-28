Orlando reportedly to offer Nikola Vucevic four-years, $90 million

This likely gets it done. Fast. Like within minutes of free agency opening Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
Orlando management has said they want to bring back All-Star Center Nikola Vucevic and Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that they are about to put their money where their mouth is.
That’s a $22.5 million average, which is $10 million more than Vucevic has ever been paid for a season. While there are other teams interested in Vucevic, no team is likely to come in above that number.
If Orlando puts that offer on the table Sunday night at 6 p.m. Eastern expect an agreement to be announced fast.
Vucevic averaged 20.8 and 12 rebounds a game, he shot 36.4 percent from three, he had a 25.5 PER and was the highest rated center last season using ESPN’s Real plus/minus. He earned his All-Star invite. Combine that success with the fact Orlando is rumored to have concerns about Mo Bamba and his long-term potential after his play as a rookie and it’s better to lock in the sure thing at center for a few years.
The Magic won 42 games and made the playoffs last season as the seven seed. They have talent, such as Aaron Gordon at the four, Vucevic at the five (once he signs this contract), and they like Jonathan Isaac at the three. If Orlando can use its more than $20 million in cap space to upgrade at the point guard position, and their players improve, this team becomes a bigger threat in the East next season.
The Knicks will reportedly roll over their cap space if they miss on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard in free agency. That means not chasing second-tier stars on multi-year deals. But one of those second-tier stars – Kemba Walker – could open the door for New York to get another free agent.
Walker sounds set on the Celtics. A simple way for Boston to clear cap space for him: Renounce Terry Rozier, who’d become an unrestricted free agent.
Marc Berman of the New York Post:
According to an NBA source, there is mutual interest between the Knicks and Rozier.
If he becomes an unrestricted free agent, Knicks’ point guard target Terry Rozier is open to taking a short-term one or two-year deal, according to NBA sources.
Rozier has long coveted a starting job. New York would provide a huge stage for Rozier to prove himself.
The Knicks have Dennis Smith Jr., who might be better than Rozier. Rozier is coming off a rough year.
But maybe that’s because he was stuck behind Kyrie Irving. There are signs Rozier could flourish in a bigger role.
This would be a decent way for New York to use its cap space if bigger stars aren’t coming.
Likewise, this could be a decent landing spot for Rozier. He definitely sounds done with Boston. If he’s good enough to start, he shouldn’t view Smith as a barrier. Rozier also might not get lucrative long-term offers. A prove-it deal in New York could be his best option after his down season.
The Rockets have apparently progressed in their attempt to sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
All that’s left for Houston to do:
- Find a trade partner for Eric Gordon or P.J. Tucker
- Convince Butler to come
- Convince the 76ers to sign-and-trade Butler
- Build a supporting cast while hard-capped
Easy, right? Ha.
The only step of that plan that actually looks easy is moving Tucker. Plenty of teams should want the versatile big man. But he’s so important to the Rockets’ defense and ability to play small. Losing him would undermine the team, even if Butler is coming.
Likewise, Clint Capela and Gordon would be significant losses. Acquiring a player in a sign-and-trade would hard-cap Houston, which would have max contracts for Butler, James Harden and Chris Paul on the books. It’s far from assured that top-heavy team would be better than the status-quo Rockets.
Oh, and are we sure Butler wants to join Houston? Will Philadelphia really enable it? The 76ers would need to get a ton in the sign-and-trade and/or believe Butler’s second choice is a team with enough cap space to sign him outright.
Presumably, the Rockets would get positive assets for Capela, a 25-year-old center who’s on a reasonable contract. Those assets could be flipped to Philadelphia as enticement.
But so many complicated steps remain to making Butler-to-Houston a reality. Though there’s a chance, the expectation should remain it won’t happen.
If it doesn’t, how will Capela feel about being dangled like this? The Rockets already face chemistry issues.
There’s major upside to acquiring Butler. But not only are there downsides to landing him, there are downsides in the mere pursuit.
Klay Thompson has made it clear at every turn: If the Warriors offer him a max contract, he’ll re-sign. If they don’t, he’ll consider leaving for the Clippers, Lakers or whichever other team he could use for leverage.
Golden State got the message.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
There’s no guarantee Thompson, who’s 29 and has a torn ACL, will provide positive value throughout this contract. But Golden State absolutely had to offer him it.
He’s a star on a capped-out team trying to contend. The Warriors have no way to adequately replace him. The stakes are enormous, with championships potentially on the line.
And Thompson might be worth all that money. His superb outside shooting should age reasonably well. His defense could slip and still remain effective.
This is a no-brainer offer, and after all his signaling, Thompson will almost assuredly accept it as soon as he can.
Golden State is in the midst of an incredible five-year run – three championships, five conference titles and a 79% regular-season win percentage (including a record 73-9 record in 2015-16).
Even amid questions about their handling of players’ health, of course the Warriors want to keep their front-office leaders.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Though he inherited Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Myers has done an excellent job. He drafted Draymond Green, lured Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant and hired Steve Kerr. Myers played a large role in elevating the Warriors from good to historically great.
He’ll have his work cut out for him this summer and in the years ahead. Durant and Thompson will enter free agency Sunday. Durant in particular looks like a flight risk. Green will soon be up for a new contract. The supporting cast is aging and must be restocked. If into the luxury tax, Golden State will face the repeater rate. And those medical issues must be addressed.
But Myers deserves to continue leading the front office.