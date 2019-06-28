Nets cover their bases, extend qualifying offer to D’Angelo Russell to make him restricted free agent

We all know what Plan A is in Brooklyn: Sign Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to max contracts, add water, instant contender in the East (well, in a year after Durant recovers from his torn Achilles).
But what if everything doesn’t go according to plan?
Friday the Nets covered their bases and extended a qualifying offer to D'Angelo Russell, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
This was expected by everyone involved. What that means is the Nets have the right to match the offer any team makes to Russell — and there are a number of teams lined up, ready to talk to him when free agency opens, and maybe throw down some cash.
If Irving commits to Brooklyn, as is widely expected, then the Nets rescind the qualifying offer and Russell is an unrestricted free agent.
However, if Irving (and maybe Durant) decide they want to be Knicks, or if (when?) the Lakers strike out with Kawhi Leonard and swoop in to try to snap up Leonard, the Nets have their backup plan. They just match any offer and keep Russell, their All-Star point guard from last season.
Now the Nets can get back to focusing on Plan A.
The Bucks are positioning themselves to keep Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon.
An important step: Waiving George Hill, who has just $1 million of his $18 million salary next season guaranteed.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
This was always going to happen. Whatever team had Hill when this season ended – Milwaukee trade for him from the Cavaliers in December – was going to waive him. There’s just no way he’s worth $18 million.
But Hill played excellently in the playoffs, and that will get the 33-year-old plenty of interest in free agency. The Bucks could even try to re-sign him with their room exception, which projects to be worth about $5 million.
First, the priority appears to be using cap space to re-sign Lopez then Bird Rights to keep Middleton and Brogdon. That alone could get expensive. Keeping Hill rather than signing a minimum player would push Milwaukee even deeper toward/into the luxury tax. We’ll see how much ownership is willing to pay.
This likely gets it done. Fast. Like within minutes of free agency opening Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
Orlando management has said they want to bring back All-Star Center Nikola Vucevic and Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that they are about to put their money where their mouth is.
That’s a $22.5 million average, which is $10 million more than Vucevic has ever been paid for a season. While there are other teams interested in Vucevic, no team is likely to come in above that number.
If Orlando puts that offer on the table Sunday night at 6 p.m. Eastern expect an agreement to be announced fast.
Vucevic averaged 20.8 and 12 rebounds a game, he shot 36.4 percent from three, he had a 25.5 PER and was the highest rated center last season using ESPN’s Real plus/minus. He earned his All-Star invite. Combine that success with the fact Orlando is rumored to have concerns about Mo Bamba and his long-term potential after his play as a rookie and it’s better to lock in the sure thing at center for a few years.
The Magic won 42 games and made the playoffs last season as the seven seed. They have talent, such as Aaron Gordon at the four, Vucevic at the five (once he signs this contract), and they like Jonathan Isaac at the three. If Orlando can use its more than $20 million in cap space to upgrade at the point guard position, and their players improve, this team becomes a bigger threat in the East next season.
The Knicks will reportedly roll over their cap space if they miss on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard in free agency. That means not chasing second-tier stars on multi-year deals. But one of those second-tier stars – Kemba Walker – could open the door for New York to get another free agent.
Walker sounds set on the Celtics. A simple way for Boston to clear cap space for him: Renounce Terry Rozier, who’d become an unrestricted free agent.
Marc Berman of the New York Post:
According to an NBA source, there is mutual interest between the Knicks and Rozier.
If he becomes an unrestricted free agent, Knicks’ point guard target Terry Rozier is open to taking a short-term one or two-year deal, according to NBA sources.
Rozier has long coveted a starting job. New York would provide a huge stage for Rozier to prove himself.
The Knicks have Dennis Smith Jr., who might be better than Rozier. Rozier is coming off a rough year.
But maybe that’s because he was stuck behind Kyrie Irving. There are signs Rozier could flourish in a bigger role.
This would be a decent way for New York to use its cap space if bigger stars aren’t coming.
Likewise, this could be a decent landing spot for Rozier. He definitely sounds done with Boston. If he’s good enough to start, he shouldn’t view Smith as a barrier. Rozier also might not get lucrative long-term offers. A prove-it deal in New York could be his best option after his down season.
The Rockets have apparently progressed in their attempt to sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
All that’s left for Houston to do:
- Find a trade partner for Eric Gordon or P.J. Tucker
- Convince Butler to come
- Convince the 76ers to sign-and-trade Butler
- Build a supporting cast while hard-capped
Easy, right? Ha.
The only step of that plan that actually looks easy is moving Tucker. Plenty of teams should want the versatile big man. But he’s so important to the Rockets’ defense and ability to play small. Losing him would undermine the team, even if Butler is coming.
Likewise, Clint Capela and Gordon would be significant losses. Acquiring a player in a sign-and-trade would hard-cap Houston, which would have max contracts for Butler, James Harden and Chris Paul on the books. It’s far from assured that top-heavy team would be better than the status-quo Rockets.
Oh, and are we sure Butler wants to join Houston? Will Philadelphia really enable it? The 76ers would need to get a ton in the sign-and-trade and/or believe Butler’s second choice is a team with enough cap space to sign him outright.
Presumably, the Rockets would get positive assets for Capela, a 25-year-old center who’s on a reasonable contract. Those assets could be flipped to Philadelphia as enticement.
But so many complicated steps remain to making Butler-to-Houston a reality. Though there’s a chance, the expectation should remain it won’t happen.
If it doesn’t, how will Capela feel about being dangled like this? The Rockets already face chemistry issues.
There’s major upside to acquiring Butler. But not only are there downsides to landing him, there are downsides in the mere pursuit.