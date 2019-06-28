Associated Press

Kevin Durant reportedly to “engage” with four teams in free agency: Warriors, Nets, Knicks, Clippers

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT
This report solidifies the four favorites for Kevin Durant — something that was conventional wisdom around the league, but in free agency wild swings can happen so other doors were never closed.

Kevin Durant is going to “engage” with four teams in free agency: The Warriors, Knicks, Nets, and Clippers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Parsing the language here, but “engage” is different from “have a meeting with.” Engage can take a lot of forms, which Wojnarowski explains in his story. Bottom line, this is a less formal process than most top free agents go through (including Durant himself in 2016 when he ultimately chose the Warriors).

There’s expected to be some combination of face-to-face meetings and communications by other means with Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, front-office sources told ESPN.

Durant’s decision-making process could extend well into next week, league sources told ESPN.

Durant’s decision this time is going to be in part about the rehab from the torn Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, an injury that could sideline him all of next season. He needs to be with an organization and a training/medical team he can trust in this process, and a place where he is not going to feel pressured to get back on the court too soon.

Durant opted out of the $31.5 million he was owed next season and will sign a new max contract that starts at $38.2 million. The Warriors can offer five years and with larger raises $221 million. Every other team can offer four years, $164 million. With how much Durant makes off the court in shoe deals and endorsements that salary difference is not going to have much influence with him.

What will matter to him is fit, legacy, and the things he considers most important. We know he’s going to try and find that in one of four places.

Kawhi Leonard’s representatives will meet with Lakers, whoever is in the room

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard, the King of the North and destroyer of dynasties, joining a LeBron James/Anthony Davis superteam on the Lakers seems a little off brand. At least with what we know of Leonard, which is not really all that much.

What matters in Los Angeles: Lakers are going to get to make their pitch. Who is going to make that pitch exactly is a little more complicated, but the Lakers will state their case. Brad Turner and Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times made the first reports.

Leonard apparently wanted a more intimate setting.

One little problem: Magic Johnson doesn’t work for the Lakers anymore. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN has the details.

A few questions we don’t have the answers to:

• Does this meeting include Leonard or (as Turner hinted) just his representatives?

• Is this meeting a 90-minute, show me your Powerpoint, boardroom only pitch; or, is it a three-hour, Frank Vogel is in the room with a whiteboard diagraming how Leonard fits with the Laker on the court, let’s go out to dinner after and get to really know each other meeting?

• How many teams is Leonard meeting with? (We know the Clippers have a meeting set and the Raptors get the last word, but what about the Knicks and others?

• LeBron and Leonard have a relationship, but how much will that really influence Leonard’s decision?

• What does Kawhi Leonard really want?

That last one is the big one, the one we are all speculating about but don’t really know. Leonard is not a guy leaving breadcrumbs on the trail to his state of mind. Internally the Lakers are very confident. I heard from multiple sources dating back to last Summer League — including people who should have an understanding of Leonard’s mindset — that teaming up with LeBron on the Lakers was not his style, not the level of spotlight and chaos he invites into his world, that it would not happen. But none of us really know.

All we know for sure the Lakers are going to get to make their case.

Nets cover their bases, extend qualifying offer to D’Angelo Russell to make him restricted free agent

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
We all know what Plan A is in Brooklyn: Sign Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to max contracts, add water, instant contender in the East (well, in a year after Durant recovers from his torn Achilles).

But what if everything doesn’t go according to plan?

Friday the Nets covered their bases and extended a qualifying offer to D'Angelo Russell, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This was expected by everyone involved. What that means is the Nets have the right to match the offer any team makes to Russell — and there are a number of teams lined up, ready to talk to him when free agency opens, and maybe throw down some cash.

If Irving commits to Brooklyn, as is widely expected, then the Nets rescind the qualifying offer and Russell is an unrestricted free agent.

However, if Irving (and maybe Durant) decide they want to be Knicks, or if (when?) the Lakers strike out with Kawhi Leonard and swoop in to try to snap up Leonard, the Nets have their backup plan. They just match any offer and keep Russell, their All-Star point guard from last season.

Now the Nets can get back to focusing on Plan A.

 

Report: Bucks to waive George Hill

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
The Bucks are positioning themselves to keep Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon.

An important step: Waiving George Hill, who has just $1 million of his $18 million salary next season guaranteed.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This was always going to happen. Whatever team had Hill when this season ended – Milwaukee trade for him from the Cavaliers in December – was going to waive him. There’s just no way he’s worth $18 million.

But Hill played excellently in the playoffs, and that will get the 33-year-old plenty of interest in free agency. The Bucks could even try to re-sign him with their room exception, which projects to be worth about $5 million.

First, the priority appears to be using cap space to re-sign Lopez then Bird Rights to keep Middleton and Brogdon. That alone could get expensive. Keeping Hill rather than signing a minimum player would push Milwaukee even deeper toward/into the luxury tax. We’ll see how much ownership is willing to pay.

Orlando reportedly to offer Nikola Vucevic four-years, $90 million

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT
This likely gets it done. Fast. Like within minutes of free agency opening Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Orlando management has said they want to bring back All-Star Center Nikola Vucevic and Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that they are about to put their money where their mouth is.

That’s a $22.5 million average, which is $10 million more than Vucevic has ever been paid for a season. While there are other teams interested in Vucevic, no team is likely to come in above that number.

If Orlando puts that offer on the table Sunday night at 6 p.m. Eastern expect an agreement to be announced fast.

Vucevic averaged 20.8 and 12 rebounds a game, he shot 36.4 percent from three, he had a 25.5 PER and was the highest rated center last season using ESPN’s Real plus/minus. He earned his All-Star invite. Combine that success with the fact Orlando is rumored to have concerns about Mo Bamba and his long-term potential after his play as a rookie and it’s better to lock in the sure thing at center for a few years.

The Magic won 42 games and made the playoffs last season as the seven seed. They have talent, such as Aaron Gordon at the four, Vucevic at the five (once he signs this contract), and they like Jonathan Isaac at the three. If Orlando can use its more than $20 million in cap space to upgrade at the point guard position, and their players improve, this team becomes a bigger threat in the East next season.